A big dam transformation

In his marvelous new book on the Ozarks, Arkansas historian Brooks Blevins explores the difference that U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' reservoirs made in the lives of those who live in the region.

"Outsiders may have fixated on the region's reputation for primitivism, but nothing modernized and transformed entire districts in the 20th-century Ozarks more than the creation of artificial reservoirs," Blevins writes in "A History of the Ozarks: The Ozarkers."

In the cover story for today's Perspective section, I note how Norfork and Bull Shoals dams transformed Mountain Home from a poor, sleepy mountain hamlet into a bustling north Arkansas city. Norfork was first envisioned as a flood-control initiative, but business and civic leaders in this part of the state stressed the additional need for hydroelectric power.

"None did so more loudly than Tom Shiras, editor of the weekly Baxter Bulletin in Mountain Home," Blevins writes. "Without a hydroelectric dam, Shiras feared, Norfork would turn out to be 'only a frog pond instead of a lake,' and the editor arranged for delegations of local businessmen to travel to Washington, D.C., to lobby for a power plant. Before long, one of his chief allies had an office in the Capitol.

"No figure looms larger in the history of dam building and hydroelectricity generation in the Ozarks (and elsewhere) than Clyde T. Ellis, a northwestern Arkansas country-schoolteacher-turned-politician. Accusing 3rd District Congressman Claude Fuller of doing too little to bring electricity to farmers, Ellis unseated the long-serving incumbent and promptly announced his presence in the nation's capital by proposing a White River Authority, a comprehensive planning agency modeled on the Tennessee Valley Authority."

Ellis spent countless hours lobbying his colleagues in Congress and only withdrew the White River Authority plan when he was able to gain approval for power generation at Norfork Dam and two additional reservoirs in the Ozarks. The Flood Control Act of 1941 changed the region forever. Two years later, Ellis became the first general manager of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.

"Norfork's conversion into a hydroelectric dam set the stage for the years of Corps activity that followed," Blevins writes. "The two White River dams that Mr. Rural Electrification helped secure proved to be the largest ever erected in the Ozarks. The first went up just a few miles south of the Arkansas-Missouri line. Using a seven-mile-long conveyor belt to transport aggregate from a quarry north of Yellville to the dam site, workers labored for four years on a reservoir covering more than 45,000 acres behind a 256-foot-high dam.

"Finished in 1951, Bull Shoals Lake stretched some 87 miles upriver. Seven years later and a few miles upstream from Branson, construction crews completed Table Rock Dam and reservoir, only slightly smaller than Bull Shoals. Upon completion of Table Rock, many workers simply moved southward in the Arkansas Ozarks when the Corps contracted the same company to construct Greers Ferry Dam on the Little Red River, a tributary of the White. Greers Ferry Dam had an immediate and remarkable economic impact on the nearest town, Heber Springs."

Bank deposits in Cleburne County grew by 57 percent in the two years after construction began on Greers Ferry. School enrollment doubled, and almost 300 new houses were built.

"President John F. Kennedy made the trip to the Ozarks to formally dedicate the dam in October 1963, just as President Harry Truman had done at Bull Shoals 11 years earlier," Blevins writes. "Kennedy's speech turned out to be the president's last major public appearance before his assassination in Dallas the following month."

There was even greater growth to the north in Baxter County thanks to the presence of Norfork and Bull Shoals. Not only did tourists come, retirees headed to the area from the upper Midwest.

"By the 1950s, whether or not politicians and dam boosters owned up to it in public, flood control and hydroelectricity had taken back seats to economic development and recreation," Blevins writes. "Most areas around man-made reservoirs underwent significant economic growth. Arkansas' Twin Lakes area experienced the region's earliest reservoir-fueled development boom at the very moment that postwar American affluence began crowding the highways with vacationers.

"By the early 1970s, the tourist camps, hotels and resorts in the Twin Lakes area could accommodate more than 8,300 people on a nightly basis. Even more central to the Twin Lakes economy was retirement. In the 1970s and 1980s, the greater Mountain Home area emerged as one of the country's leading destinations for retirees as Midwesterners made their way southward to spend their golden years on the hillsides where stubborn Ozarkers had wrenched a living from rocky soils."

Blevins says the retirees brought pensions and savings "unheard of by many of their native neighbors" who had struggled for decades to survive in these hills. Real estate agencies popped up everywhere. At one time, Mountain Home had more real estate agents per capita than almost any town in the country.

Mountain Home became known as Chicago's most remote suburb. The Chicago Tribune had dozens of subscribers in Baxter County who received the newspaper in the mail.

"The lake areas of the White River basin were central to one of the most crucial stories of post-World War II demographic change in the Ozarks," Blevins writes. "At the heart of the retirement story was a phenomenon that touched the Ozarks as much as any other place in the nation: the planned retirement community. Though housing developments from Florida to Arizona claim to be the blueprint for the planned retirement community, few if any trace their roots further back than does Cherokee Village in Arkansas.

"Still, it was the man-made lakes that attracted the greatest number of retirees. ... The rapid development of the retirement industry in the southern Ozarks fundamentally altered the demographics of communities and counties. Taking place amid a massive exodus of rural Ozarkers, in some places the influx of retirees replaced the native born as the dominant population."

An additional draw for tourists and retirees came when the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service established a large trout hatchery just below Norfork Dam in 1957 and began stocking tailwaters below dams in the White River basin. Cotter was soon calling itself Trout Capital USA.

"The extensive system of dams in the Ozarks quashed the region's once-popular float fishing industry, but it didn't spell the end of warm-water fishing," Blevins notes. "In fact, the placid reservoir waters attracted even greater numbers of anglers. Fishermen from around the Southwest and Midwest trolled the lake for elusive walleye--jack or jack salmon in the local parlance--and cast the coves for lunker largemouth bass. Stocked species such as muskies and striped bass provided added diversity to the region's fish population."

This part of the Ozarks was transformed by the influx of new residents. Nowhere was the transformation more evident than in and around Mountain Home.

"The prosperity reflected in gleaming pontoon boats and sprawling resorts tended to mask the cultural transformation wrought by the dams," Blevins writes. "Within a generation, newcomers outnumbered natives in areas of reservoir development. In the Twin Lakes area--where pre-dam society was defined by evangelical Protestantism and Democratic political control-- exotic in-migrants introduced Catholicism, Lutheranism and Republicanism, among other unusual practices.

"The nasal timbre of the Great Lakes accent began to drown out the twang of the hills. And newcomers and weekenders in the reservoir areas were more likely than natives to capitalize on the ecomomic boom generated by dams. ... Perhaps the least-chronicled part of the dam saga was the plight of the thousands of families displaced by reservoirs."

