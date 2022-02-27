A collision between face and ground

If you fall, don't lead with your nose. If you do, I can vouch for it being extremely painful.

Due east of our house is heavily wooded, with a good mix of trees and undergrowth. To keep Mother Nature at bay, every week or so, when I get home from work, I take a brush cutter and hack away on some of the undergrowth, usually bushes an inch of so in diameter.

These small bushes, which are really overgrown weeds, block the view from our house to our lake. Cutting them gives me a break from my walking routine, and cutting scores of bushes gives me a good upper-body workout.

On a recent afternoon I put on my padded blue jumpsuit, grabbed my trusty brush cutter, and headed for the woods. Vertis has forbidden me to wear the jumpsuit off our property, but I love it during cold weather, and for these last several cold snaps it has proven to be a welcome necessity.

After nearly an hour my shoulders were tired, so I started weaving my way out of the woods, carrying the brush cutter over my shoulder. I guess being tired contributed to my accident, and I remember being rather absent-minded, just plodding along.

I was nearly out of the woods, less than 50 yards from our back door, when I walked into a low spot on the ground that was full of leaves. I remembered catching my foot on a vine that crossed between two trees as I stepped into the leaf-filled shallow ditch. But what happened after that is just a blur.

The vine around my foot made me pitch forward and lose my balance. Because I was holding the brush cutter, I couldn't get my hands in front of me to break my fall. Before I could do anything, I fell face-first into the slightly raised ground, which was covered with leaves and sticks.

A second or so after my face hit the ground, I pulled myself up into a sitting position, spitting out dirt. I was in immediate pain, and blood was gushing out of a couple of jagged cuts on my nose. Well, maybe gushing is a little strong, but it was sure bleeding, and I've heard your nose is one of the most sensitive parts of the human body, so I can add an exclamation point to that idea.

I sat there for a few seconds, then pulled myself up. I've been in and out of those woods countless times, and have never fallen before. After I stood up, I leaned my head forward, and blood dripped steadily from several cuts on or in my nose, the first part of my face that hit the ground.

I staggered out of the woods and was whining as I headed for our back door, bleeding and hurting like you would not believe. Vertis was sprawled on the couch watching a home remodeling show featuring a couple from who knows where as I rushed into the den yelling, "I've hurt myself!!"

It looked a lot worse than it was with blood over half my face and several gaping cuts spewing blood. Uh, maybe spewing is a little much, but if you find yourself bleeding, a little blood seems like a big deal. I made things worse when I walked in the bathroom and dripped blood on the linen washcloths that aren't there to use, but are just for looks.

After I washed my face and could see the triple gashes around my nose, I started wondering what was in those leaves that I hit. I didn't look after I managed to regain my footing; if you are hurting and bleeding, finding out what object made several cuts on your nose is not on the top of your list.

They weren't ordinary scrapes, but jagged gashes from the the tip of my noise almost down to my upper lip. I guess I almost impaled my nose on a sharp triple-pointed stick; I should be glad it didn't get one of my eyes.

After I cleaned the wound with some alcohol, which moved my level of pain up another notch, I took a bandage, put some antibiotic cream on it, and then taped it vertically from between my eyes down the bridge of my nose to my upper lip. I have never seen anyone ever put on a bandage like that, and unless you want to frighten small children, I wouldn't recommend it.

The next day I'm supposed to go to a funeral and a small dinner party, and the day after that I'll be teaching the Open Doors Life Group Class at El Dorado's First Baptist Church on Main Street. I'm going to show up wearing the bandage down the middle of my nose.

Vertis, as always, had a few comments, and that's putting it mildly. She brought up an incident earlier in the week when a limb fell on the roof of our house and broke the skylight that is over our kitchen. I took a tarp, climbed up an extension ladder, and tied the tarp over the busted skylight in order to keep rain out while we wait on a new one to replace the busted one.

According to Vertis that was a dangerous thing to do, even though I didn't fall off the roof. I didn't think since it was only an eight-foot ladder climb and I had running shoes on.

"Richard, since you are totally irresponsible for putting yourself in danger, I'm going to get you a Life Alert to wear," she said.

Then my grown daughter piped up: "Dad, I think you should get some stitches."

The last thing I wanted was for someone to stick a needle in my throbbing nose. And I'm not wearing a Life Alert.

I was just hoping I wouldn't sneeze.

