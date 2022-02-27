A Who’s Who Of Jazz: Supergroup brings its groove to Walton Arts Center

FAQ

Clark Gibson Quintet

WHEN — 7:30 p.m. March 5

WHERE — Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville

COST — $33-$53

INFO — 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org

FYI — Special guest Nick Mancini joins the quintet for this performance.

"This group is really, in a lot of ways, the who's who of jazz music worldwide," says Clark Gibson, who will groove onto the Walton Arts Center stage at 7:30 p.m. March 5 as part of the Starrlight Jazz Club. The quintet of jazz masters is made up of Gibson, Lewis Nash, Sean Jones, Pat Bianchi and Michael Dease, and joining the group will be special guest Nick Mancini, who was a late addition.

Gibson describes him as a "wonderful vibes player," but no relation to Henry Mancini. "He went to the Manhattan School of Music and ended up being a professional musician in Los Angeles for a long time. Due to covid and some other circumstances, he ended up moving to Tulsa. It was one of those situations where this terrific musician is in town. I wanted to take advantage of that situation," explains Gibson of the recent recruit.

On trumpet is Sean Jones, who is president of the Jazz Education Network and the Richard and Elizabeth Case Chair in Jazz Studies at the John Hopkins University's Peabody Institute in Baltimore. He's also the artistic director for the NYO JAZZ program of Carnegie Hall. He's worked with Wynton Marsalis, Nancy Wilson, Illinois Jacquet and more. In 2011 he accompanied Marcus Miller, Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter on a tribute to Miles Davis tour. He has also released eight albums.

"He's really regarded as one of the top trumpet players playing today. He's a really, really special musician on the trumpet," Gibson says.

On trombone is Michael Dease, who was part of "the first graduating class of the Juilliard jazz program in New York," Gibson goes on. "He's played with everybody under the sun -- even pop stars like Aretha Franklin, Elton John and Alicia Keys." Dease has been named a Rising Star Trombonist by Downbeat Magazines Critic's Poll and is a three-time Grammy award-winning lead, section and bass trombonist.

Gibson describes Grammy-nominated B3 organist Pat Bianchi as "one of the premier organists in the world. He was a full-time member of the Pat Martino trio, which has played at Walton Arts Center on numerous occasions, actually." Gibson adds that Bianchi was Lou Donaldson's organist and has played with jazz greats like Red Holloway and Joe Locke. He was voted best jazz organist in the 2018 New York City Hot House Readers Poll, as well as a winner of Downbeat's 2016 Critics Poll as well.

"Probably the most prominent musician in the group is Lewis Nash," Gibson concludes. "Nash has one of the longest discographies in jazz, and it's played on over 400 records." He was voted Most Valuable Player by Modern Drummer magazine in 2009. "He became part of the Blue Note Seven, a septet that formed in the year of Blue Note's 70th anniversary. He's played with Tommy Flanagan and Don Goodwin. I mean, when you look at his discography, it's almost too much to list -- everybody from Dizzy Gillespie to Jimmy Heath, Charles McPherson, Chris Potter" and more, Gibson says.

Gibson himself plays many roles, among them composer, recording artist and the director of Jazz Studies at Northeastern State University. He has released four albums as a bandleader. He's worked with the Temptations, Four Tops, the Jim Knapp Orchestra, Tito Puente Jr. and Lalo Rodriguez. His compositions are described as having roots in both 20th-century jazz and western classical music, and he says that his music is inspired by world music and current events.

So how do so many accomplished and well-known jazz musicians come together? Gibson says that this combo has a tie to Fayetteville and the Walton Arts Center.

"One day [Bianchi] had a gig at the Walton Arts Center with Pat Martino, and we had lunch together and at that lunch, we discussed putting a band together."

From there, the two worked on Gibson's album, "Tri-Colored Eyes," and Bianchi later brought in Nash and Jones while Gibson knew Dease from their academic work together. "You build these relationships with people. The jazz world is ... a small world when you really get down to it," Gibson adds. "If you gave me $5 million and asked, 'Who would you like to hire?' I would hire the same people."

Despite being a professor of music, Gibson said that he feels his real education came from jam sessions.

"I think I learned the most just with local musicians who many people would have never heard of. This really is where you learn how to play jazz is in the jam sessions -- from gigs and talking to musicians and giving them rides home," he says with a laugh. "Getting that tough love from them, that is kind of part of the history of jazz and part of the older generation. You know, they could be really tough on people if they didn't sound good. They could include everything up to public humiliation. But if you came back the next week, and they can tell that you really love the music and that you improved and you went home and you worked on it, then they really welcomed you with open arms because it's so important to them that this music gets passed on."

Gibson says that the group plans to perform some of the music from his last record, "Tricolored Eyes," and then they will play some compositions from their new record which they will begin recording the next day at Northeastern State University.

Lewis Nash



Michael Dease



Pat Bianchi



Sean Jones

