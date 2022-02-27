Education notebook

ACT test-taking

campaign begins

The Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education has kicked off its ACT NOW campaign to encourage high school students to take the ACT college entrance exam multiple times to improve their scores.

Improved scores can lead to increased opportunities for scholarships and admission to colleges, universities and trade schools.

"Research shows that students become more comfortable with taking the ACT the more times they take the test, resulting in higher scores and more scholarship opportunities," Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key said. "A few years ago we launched the No Limits campaign, which focused on encouraging students to take full advantage of the opportunities available for taking the assessment. The ACT NOW campaign builds on that success by providing additional resources to parents, students and educators."

To assist schools, the state agency has developed the ACT NOW toolkit for schools, communities, students and families regarding opportunities and support for students to take the ACT college entrance exam.

The ACT NOW Toolkit is available at https://bit.ly/3vbc8o9

All Arkansas high school juniors can take the ACT for free one time at their school.

Juniors and seniors also may qualify for four fee waivers for other national test dates.

Information about opportunities for fee waivers is available to students and families through high school counselors.

Bank names head

of schools venture

April Phillips-Perry has been named director of school-based learning initiatives/vice president by Arvest Bank Central Arkansas, bank leaders have announced.

In the role, Phillips-Perry will be the project lead for Arvest Bank's involvement in the Academies of Central Arkansas initiative to transform 12 public high schools in Pulaski County into themed academies offering specific career options or pathways.

Arvest Bank Central Arkansas is establishing a banking curriculum for students. Part of the career training will include an Arvest bank in one of the high schools. Students will be the bank employees.

"The goal of this initiative is to provide intensive education programs to students as one way to cultivate the workforce of the future," said Jim Cargill, president and chief executive officer of Arvest Bank in Northeast, Central and Southwest Arkansas.

"We want students to get interested early and really see themselves working in this industry because they'll be our next innovators. I look forward to seeing how these students impact not just Central Arkansas, but our state, region and nation."

Phillips-Perry has 20 years of professional experience in leadership, retail bank management, sales and customer service, making her the perfect person to guide the project, Cargill said.

The Academies of Central Arkansas is being led by the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce in partnership with other chamber organizations within Pulaski County, as well as businesses that will help provide training specific to their respective industries.