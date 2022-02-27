Another big day for Notae









FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas guard JD Notae was a ready-for-prime-time player once again Saturday, racking up his third 30-point game of the season in the No. 18 Razorbacks' 75-73 win over No. 6 Kentucky.

Notae provided 30 points on 13-of-26 shooting, but the senior did more than score, as he dealt out a game-high eight assists, including three that resulted in dunks for teammates, and added a rebound, a steal and a blocked shot to counter five turnovers.

Notae's 30-point game was the 137th in school history by 50 players, including Stanley Umude, who had 31 points in a 99-73 win at Georgia on Feb. 2.

The 6-2 Notae scored 30 in the season opener against Mercer on 11-of-26 shooting and 31 at Texas A&M on Jan. 28 on 11-of -23 shooting. Notae tied career highs with both his 13 field goals and 26 shots. He had 13 field goals in a 28-point outing against Penn on Nov. 28.

"Obviously we put the ball in JD's hands," said Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman, who called Notae one of the best players in the country. "He took 25-plus shots, but we felt that might be a way for us to win. He also had eight assists, so you take his shot attempts and his assists and it was in his hands a great deal tonight."

Notae said his production arose from the Arkansas game plan against Kentucky.

"Just really just taking what the defense gives me," Notae said, adding the Razorbacks wanted to put Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe in pick-and-roll defensive situations.

"So just get to my spots and just trust in the work that we put in ... and just go out there and play with confidence."

Said Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler of Notae, "He played a good game. You've got to give credit where credit is due."

Added Kentucky Coach John Calipari, "They went through Notae and did pretty good. I put Jacob [Toppin] on him. Couldn't play him. Normally, Jacob is that guy. He had that look on his face today. I don't know why."

Top 10 take

The Razorbacks improved to 15-8 at Walton Arena against teams ranked in the top 10.

Arkansas has won three such games in a row, starting with an 81-66 victory over No. 6 Alabama last Feb. 24. The Hogs also downed No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in overtime on Feb. 8 in their first game against the top-ranked team at Walton Arena.

Oscar no slouch

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe, the nation's leader in rebounding who is also second in double-doubles, made some school history with his 30 points and 18 rebounds against the Hogs.

The 6-9, 255-pound junior became the first UK player with 30 points and 18 rebounds in an SEC road game since Dan Issel had 53 points and 19 boards at Ole Miss on Feb. 7, 1970.

Tshiebwe didn't have to wait long to notch his 23rd double-double of the season and his 11th in a row, reaching the mark with a defensive rebound at the 4:46 mark of the first half.

The transfer from West Virginia has a double-double in every game since an 8-point, 14-rebound performance at Texas A&M on Jan. 19. A strong contender for national player of the year, Tshiebwe was 13-of-21 shooting with 8 offensive boards, 3 blocked shots, 2 assists and a steal.

Brooks bash

One of the game's biggest plays came with 1:03 remaining and Arkansas ahead 71-70, when official Doug Shows called on offensive foul against Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr..

The Wildcats were inbounding from their baseline. Brooks appeared to use his right arm to push off for separation against Stanley Umude, who recoiled backward after the contact. Kentucky passed in to Brooks, but Shows blew his whistle for the player-control foul, which Coach John Calipari regarded as suspect.

"[The] out of bounds call, we'll have to look at it," Calipari said on the UK Radio Network. "Maybe the guy's right. It was an awful rough game to try to get open to call that with one minute to go. It was a hard one. Maybe he was right, but we'll see."

The Razorbacks milked clock after the turnover before Jaylin Williams made two free throws with 36.6 seconds left for a 73-70 edge.

JD to Trey

The Razorbacks capitalized on Kentucky helping off on guard JD Notae on back-to-back plays in the first half.

On the first, Trey Wade rolled to the rim from a pick and took an entry pass from Notae for an easy dunk against late help.

The same duo went to work after a timeout on the Hogs' next possession. Notae drove all the way down the court, straight into the lane with Sahvir Wheeler on his hip. As soon as Kellen Grady diverted to Notae, the Arkansas senior hit a cutting Wade for another dunk as he was fouled by Grady. Wade made the free throw at the 15:01 mark to give Arkansas a 12-2 lead.

Blocked 3s

With Kentucky trailing 74-70 in the closing moments, the Razorbacks blocked back-to-back three-point shots from the right corner.

JD Notae swiped TyTy Washington's three-point try out of bounds with 8.9 seconds remaining. Kentucky Coach John Calipari lobbied for a foul call on the play to no avail.

After the Wildcats inbounded, Au'Diese Toney blocked Kellan Grady's three-point try. The shot caromed behind the backboard, where Davonte Davis saved it inbounds. The officials stopped play, calling Davis out of bounds on the save. However, a replay review showed he stayed in bounds. Arkansas retained possession on the alternating possession rule.

Tightrope affair

The Razorbacks and Wildcats, the two hottest teams in the SEC, played the final 19:16 separated by no more than five points, and most of that was contested within two or three points.

Arkansas entered the game having won 12 of 13 games, while Kentucky had won 8 of its previous 9.

The game featured 17 lead changes and five ties, with Arkansas leading for 29:56, Kentucky ahead for 7:21 and the game tied for 2:44.

Double Ws

The Kentucky guard duo of Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington, who had sat out the past two games with injuries, made their entrances at the 16:52 mark of the first half and wound up playing minutes that were close to those of starters while guards Kellan Grady and Davion Mintz struggled with a combined three points on 1-of-5 shooting.

Wheeler wound up with 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting in 29 minutes, while Washington scored 10 on 3-of-12 shooting, including a banked three-pointer at the buzzer, in 35 minutes.

Their immediate impact was a negative one for the Wildcats, as Wheeler, whose right wrist has been ailing, committed turnovers on back-to-back possessions. Washington, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, missed a shot during his first stint.

No rush

Kentucky, anticipating a storming of the court by Arkansas fans after the game, sent all of its bench players off the floor with the clock stopped at the 4.4 second mark and Arkansas ahead 74-70.

After the players left, Davonte Davis made a free throw for a five-point lead. TyTy Washington banked in a three-pointer at the final buzzer for a 75-73 final and Razorback fans did not storm the floor, as they did after an 80-76 win over No. 1 Auburn on Feb. 8.

Dry late

Arkansas had only one field goal in the final 4:11 of the first half as Kentucky closed on a 9-2 run to close within 34-28 at intermission.

The Razorbacks have had late first-half struggles in recent big games. No. 1 Auburn had a 10-1 run in the final 3:27 at Walton Arena on Feb. 8 to trim a 27-15 deficit to 28-5.

On Feb. 19, Arkansas scored six points in the final 4:50 of the half against Tennessee, but the No. 13 Volunteers also struggled to score in the same span. The teams deadlocked at 6-6 in the closing stage, leaving the Hogs with a 24-23 lead at the half.

In the house

McDonald's All-Americans and Arkansas signees Nick Smith and Jordan Walsh were in attendance and helped call the Hogs in the first half.

Former Razorbacks Jimmy Whitt and Jalen Tate led the fans in a Hog call during the second half.

Tip-ins

JD Notae's one-hand slam for a 44-43 Arkansas lead at the 13:22 mark was his first dunk of the season. ... Arkansas improved to 51-3 when leading at halftime under Eric Musselman. ... Kentucky lost for the first time this season when TyTy Washington scored in double figures.









Gallery: Arkansas defeats Kentucky 75-73







