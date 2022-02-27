Arkansas baseball to play pair

The baseball game between No. 4 Arkansas and No. 5 Stanford was postponed Saturday due to poor field conditions at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

The game was rescheduled for 3 p.m. today -- one of two games for both teams on the final day of the Round Rock Classic.

The University of Arkansas is also scheduled to play Louisiana-Lafayette at 6:30 p.m. Stanford will open the day with a game against Indiana at 11 a.m.

All three games Sunday will be nine innings. Tickets for Saturday's game will be honored.

The announced postponement came about 20 minutes before the scheduled 4 p.m. start time Saturday. Neither team had warmed up on the field, which was used earlier in the day for Indiana's 12-4 win over Louisiana-Lafayette.

Rainy and cold conditions were forecast for Round Rock on Saturday. Warning tracks were muddy and puddles were visible on the field.

Today's forecast is more favorable in Round Rock: Sunny with a high of 50 degrees.

Arkansas (3-1) and Stanford (4-1) both won their openers at the Round Rock Classic on Friday. The Razorbacks defeated Indiana 5-2 and the Cardinal won 5-1 over Louisiana-Lafayette.

Arkansas freshman left-hander Hagen Smith (1-0, 0.00 ERA) had been scheduled to face Stanford lefty Quinn Mathews (0-1, 6.75) prior to the postponement. Neither team has announced if the juggled schedule will alter their pitching plans.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 11,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 6

A late flurry of runs crushed the chances for the University of Central Arkansas (1-3), as it lost to Southern Illinois (4-1) at Carbondale, Ill.

The Salukis plated more than half of their 11 runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, as eight batters generated six runs on six hits. Peir-Oliver Boucher was 4 for 4 for SIU with a home run and a double, and Jeremy Schork and Cody Cleveland also homered.

Drew Sturgeon had a two-RBI day for UCA, and AJ Mendolia led the Bears with three hits. UCA starter Tyler Cleveland went 5 2/3 innings, striking out 7 and giving up 5 runs.

UALR 8, Western Illinois 3

The Trojans locked up a series win Saturday, jumping on top of the Leathernecks early and adding some insurance late at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

Sawyer Smallwood got the win, following starter Jacob Weatherley, who allowed one earned run in 41/3 innings for UALR (4-1).

Designated hitter Jack Stroth went 2 for 2 with a bases-clearing double in the third inning that staked the Trojans to a 5-1 advantage.

UALR will finish its series with Western Illinois (1-4) with one game today after Saturday’s doubleheader was converted to one game because of the threat of inclement weather.



