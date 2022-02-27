Arkansas natives escape fighting in Ukraine through 2-day journey with newborn daughter

Two Arkansas natives escaped from Ukraine to Poland on Friday with their newborn daughter, braving a crush of refugees at the border as they fled the Russian invasion that has marked one of the largest ground conflicts in Europe since World War II.

"They're safe, they have food, they're warm, they're lucky," said Mary Miller, mother of Jessie Boeckmann, who was in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, with her husband, Jacob, for the birth of their second child, Vivian.

The Boeckmanns had a daughter by a surrogate mother in Ukraine in 2019, so when they decided to have a second child, they connected with Lilya, a Ukrainian woman, said Miller, who lives in Springdale.

Their trip to Kyiv for the child's birth grew more stressful early last week when tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated, leading to an invasion in the early morning hours Thursday.

Jessie, originally from Springdale, and Jacob, from Wynne, now live in Costa Mesa, Calif., but flew to Kyiv on Feb. 12, not wanting to miss their child's birth, Miller said. But doctors decided to delay inducing labor to make sure the baby was fully mature, and their daughter, Vivian, was born Tuesday.

Miller said her daughter reported that everything was "business as usual" in the capital in the days before Vivian was born "under the threat of war." Jessie and Jacob said most Ukrainians were calm and did not think the Russians would attack them.

The only sign of concern was that the Kyiv airport closed before Vivian's birth, Jessie wrote in a Facebook post Saturday, from Poland.

"We knew getting out of the country would be challenging, but I had no idea what was in store," Jessie wrote.

Around 6 a.m. Thursday, the two awoke to explosions, Jessie wrote. They left the hospital at once, despite complaints from the staff, and tried to make it to the U.S. Embassy in Lviv, in the western part of the country.

Their driver, Val, who spoke only Russian, took the two native Arkansans and their daughter out of the city -- a process that took nearly four hours because of the number of people fleeing. They didn't know that the U.S. had closed the embassy, meaning the Polish border was their best bet at leaving the country.

It soon became clear that the Russians were attacking the country from multiple directions, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeting Thursday that Russia chose "a path of evil."

Val stuck with the Boeckmanns during what turned into a 27-hour journey toward the Polish border, despite desperate calls from the driver's family asking him to return home, Jessie wrote. She said Val was the first of "many angels who helped us during our journey."

As they got closer to the Polish border, the traffic deadlocked. The two decided to walk the 8 miles to the border crossing with their baby, thanking Val for getting them that far.

The situation at the border crossing was "complete chaos," Jessie wrote.

"Children were crying, women were screaming," she wrote. "There was no order or crowd control."

Jessie and Vivian were able to make it to the crossing and into Poland after several hours, but the Ukrainian border guards were not allowing men to leave, separating Jessie and Vivian from Jacob.

Jessie called her mom, in tears, worried that Jacob would be forced to spend the night out in the open at the border post.

"We were afraid Jacob was going to starve to death and freeze to death," Miller said. "He hadn't eaten in 36 hours."

Miller had been frantically calling members of Congress, including Arkansas' U.S. Reps. Steve Womack and Rick Crawford, in addition to the State Department, she said.

She said Womack's staff put her in touch with someone at the State Department's Ukraine task force who would identify himself only as Clifton.

"He took the wrath of Mary, poor guy," Miller said.

Jacob texted Miller and his mother, saying that the Ukrainian border guards told the men trying to flee to "turn around, be strong, and go fight Russia."

The guards didn't believe his U.S. passport was real, even though Jacob doesn't speak Ukrainian and was obviously a foreign refugee, Miller said.

About five hours after she made it across, Jessie wrote that calls from the State Department persuaded the border guards to let Jacob through, and aid workers helped the family to safety in Poland.

Spokespeople for Womack and Crawford did not respond to requests for comment via phone and email Saturday.

The couple knows that they were more fortunate than many in the crowd of refugees, Miller said.

"They understand how lucky they are to be citizens, and at the same time, they feel guilty to be able to walk out," Miller said.

Early Saturday, the United Nations' refugee agency estimated that as many as 116,000 people have fled Ukraine to surrounding countries like Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova and Romania since the fighting began.

By Saturday, the Boeckmanns had made it to Warsaw, the Polish capital, and were able to get a change of clothes and toothbrushes, Miller said. They had abandoned almost all of their luggage in the crush at the border.

"They got out by the skin of their teeth," Miller said.

The Boeckmanns heard Saturday from Lilya, the surrogate mother who had stayed in Kyiv when they fled. She lives elsewhere in Ukraine -- Miller wasn't sure where -- and had gone to Kyiv for the birth.

After a night where street fighting was reported in the Ukrainian capital and explosions boomed overhead, Lilya had returned safely to her home, but was worried for her husband, who was leaving to join one of the volunteer groups fighting Russian forces, Jessie told Miller.

The Boeckmanns are incredibly thankful for the people who helped them along the way, Miller said, but are devastated that so many people, like their driver, Val, and Lilya, have to stay in a country under attack.

"My biggest saddest is for the people of Ukraine," Jessie wrote. "As an American, I get to go home and watch my children play. These people are living in a nightmare. They have little food, no supplies and their homes are being destroyed because of a senseless war."