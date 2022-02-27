Arkansas Open, golf cart bring couple together

The first time I saw my future spouse:

She says: “I knew there was this hot shot young college player coming to Arkansas and I just remember seeing him and going, ‘Oh, that’s him!’”

He says: “I knew her family was in golf and she knew everything that was going on. I was just obviously taken away the very first time I saw her.”

On our wedding day:

She says: “I remember us getting in the limo to come to Little Rock and just thinking, ‘Wow, that was fast.’”

He says: “We were driving back to Little Rock to this house we had been fixing up for about three months. About halfway there I looked at her and asked if she had the key. She didn’t — and I didn’t. So we stopped at a payphone at a convenience store on the side if the highway and called our neighbor to see if they would take a key over there so we could get in.”

My advice for a long happy marriage:

She says: “Enjoy your time together but also enjoy your space. I love my time with Glen, but I also know we both need time with our friends and our alone time.”

He says: “If mama’s not happy the world is not happy.”

Jennifer Ralston gave Glen Day the keys to a cart -- and that gave him a chance to unlock her heart.

Jennifer was at Burns Park helping her uncle, club pro Steve Ralston, during the Arkansas Open in 1988.

Glen, there to play, was sleeping on a friend's couch while he was in town to stretch his budget.

"I didn't have money for a golf cart, so I was trying to sweet talk her," Glen says.

Jennifer made sure he had a golf cart, free of charge.

"He won the Arkansas Open," Jennifer says, "One of the assistants said, 'You should take Jennifer out.' He goes, 'I would, but I have a girlfriend.' I was totally crushed."

Glen didn't actually have a girlfriend, but he had agreed to a date arranged by a friend while he was in town.

"After that, I kept trying to figure out how I was going to find this girl again," he says.

Jennifer started her freshman year at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia that fall, and Glen joined the Asia Golf Circuit.

The next summer, back in the United States, he made a point of playing in tournaments in and around Arkansas.

"I was trying to go to wherever her dad might be," Glen says.

His plan for proximity worked, and he got Jennifer's phone number, later calling to ask if she would be at the Bogey Hills tournament in St. Louis a few weeks later.

"I was trying to talk her into coming there," he says. "I would see her on the golf course and be like, 'Where are y'all going to dinner? You know, maybe we can meet up.' And I went to dinner whether they went just so I could see her."

During a tournament a few weeks after that at Belvedere Country Club in Hot Springs, where Jennifer's father was the golf pro, he asked her out.

She said yes, despite her mother's advice that she should stay away from Glen because he was "nothing but a flirt."

"Then he got his European tour card and he played in Europe for three years. One year we dated, one year we were engaged and then one year we were married," says Jennifer. "I was finishing up school so I would go every other weekend to Europe, for the whole semester."

She had arranged her class schedule so she could leave on Thursday afternoon, flying first to St. Louis and then to London, and from there she would fly to whatever European country Glen was playing in.

"I might go to Spain and then the next time to Belgium and the next week to Italy," she says. "I was just a 20-year-old kid living my best life."

On her first trip, she left her passport in her car at the airport in Little Rock. She realized her mistake when she landed in Nashville, Tenn., flew back to Little Rock and started her journey to Portugal all over. Glen, waiting to pick her up, didn't get timely word of her travails.

"He really thought I had changed my mind about coming," she says.

Jennifer picked up Glen at the airport when he came to visit her in Hot Springs, where she lived with her parents, for Christmas in 1989.

He said he needed to go to the mall, and she said she would go with him, although she thought his shopping was done.

She waited for an hour for him outside the Dillard's entrance and when he returned he had no bags.

"He was acting so strange," she says.

Back at her parents' house, Glen went downstairs to hang out with her brothers while she went upstairs to shower.

"I took my shower and put on my Noxzema mask," she says.

Glen called up to ask if she was OK.

"Then he just started talking. He said, 'You know how much I love you?' I said, 'Yes, but I love you more than broccoli bites,' because that was kind of our joke-- we loved the broccoli bites from Bennigan's. Then all of a sudden he pulls out this ring."

That's when she learned the mall trip was a cover so he could pick up the ring he had ordered.

They were married on Dec. 12, 1992, at First Baptist Church in Hot Springs, with a reception following in the Crystal Ballroom at the Arlington Hotel.

From there the newlyweds went to their new home in Little Rock. The next morning, they made breakfast for friends and family.

"He left on Jan. 10 to go back and play in Europe," she says. "He played well in Europe so then he came over and his first year on the PGA Tour was in '94."

The Days raised two daughters -- Whitney and Christina-- and though Glen is still on the road -- and the course -- a lot, they make sure to take time for romance.

"We played in a tournament in St. Louis this year on the Champions Tour," Jennifer says, "and we both had the same idea about going back over to Bogey Hills [Country Club], where we really talked for the first time."

