ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ASO chamber concert to be ’talent’ show

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

‘Talents’ show

More than a dozen members of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra display their “Many Talents” in the fourth concert of the orchestra’s 2021-22 River Rhapsodies Chamber Music series, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Great Hall of the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

Diane McVinney, flute; Beth Wheeler, oboe; Susan Leon, bassoon; Linnaea Brophy, violin; Katherine Reynolds, viola; and Rafael Leon, cello, will perform the world premiere of Thomas Dempster’s “Canticle of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini.”

The program also includes “Triple Set” for flute, clarinet and piano by Pierre Jalbert (Carolyn Brown, flute; Kelly Johnson, clarinet; Kazuo Murakami, piano); “Andante Religioso and Scherzo-fantaisie” for harp and violin by Henriette Renie (Alisa Coffey, harp; Meredith Maddox Hicks, violin) and the “String Quartet No. 13” in a minor, “Rosamunde,” by Franz Schubert (the Rockefeller Quartet — Trisha McGovern Freeney and Linnaea Brophy, violins; Reynolds, viola; and Jacob Wunsch, cello).

The concert is being recorded and will be available virtually for ticket buyers starting at 7 p.m. March 8.

Series sponsor is Bank of America. The Clinton Center requires masks covering the nose and mouth and proof of covid-19 vaccination. Tickets are $26, $10 for students and active duty military. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 1, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

Stoic ‘Warriors’

Theatreworks USA brings its touring production of "Warriors Don't Cry" Wednesday to the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Roger Castonguay)

New York-based Theatreworks USA brings its touring production of “Warriors Don’t Cry” to the Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway, for a performance at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The theater company describes the stage piece, inspired by Melba Pattillo Beals’ Little Rock Nine memoir of the same name, as “a catalyst for deeper discussion about social responsibility, civil discourse, social media, community engagement and freedom,” according to a news release.

A young activist, reluctant to cope with one more tragedy in her school, is ready to call it quits on leading her million-plus Instagram followers in the fight for social justice until Beals “steps out of history and into [her] phone to share the story of her battle to integrate Little Rock Central High School in 1957,” the news release explains.

Following the performance will be a presentation by the Writeous Poets, a youth-performance spoken-word collective from Central High, and a question-and-answer session with its founder, Stacy James McAdoo.

Tickets are $15, $5 for children, free for UCA students. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/Reynolds.

Festival finalists

Jacksonville’s Essence Vocal Band joins seven out-of-state finalists for Fayetteville’s Walton Arts Center’s annual VoiceJam A Cappella Festival, April 9.

The others finalists competing for the title of VoiceJam champion in the 7:30 p.m. festival finale:

◼️ VIBE, Dallas

◼️ Fifth Measure, Houston High School, Germantown, Tenn.

◼️ The Ozarks, Springfield, Mo.

◼️ KeyHarmony, University of Central Florida, Orlando

◼️ A-Side, A&M Consolidated High School, College Station, Texas

◼️ Grains of Time, North Carolina State University, Raleigh

◼️ Green Tones, University of North Texas, Denton

The festival will feature a cappella workshops during the day. The center requires all patrons to wear a mask. Tickets for the finals are $19-$39 plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.