Bankruptcy watch

AMITY Michael J. Parks, 1017 Mountain Road, Feb. 17, 2022, Chapter 13.
Sandra J. Parks, 1017 Mountain Road, Feb. 17, 2022, Chapter 13. Cory Hollingshead, 1267 Ark. 84, Feb. 21, 2022, Chapter 7.
BARLING Jermaine Oneil Oldham, 2106 Rustic Way, Apt. B, Feb. 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
BAY Heather Leann Bailey, 904 Pardew St., Feb. 17, 2022, Chapter 7.
BENTON Benjamin Powell, 1305 Baywood Court, Feb. 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
Ophelia Powell, 1305 Baywood Court, Feb. 19, 2022, Chapter 7. Henry Laster, 611 Terry, Feb. 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
Harry Bunch, 121 Butterfield Crossing, Feb. 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
Laura Bunch, 121 Butterfield Crossing, Feb. 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
Joshua Philip Welsh, 2611 Spring Creek Drive, Feb. 23, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jacqueline Lea Phelps, 2611 Spring Creek Drive, Feb. 23, 2022, Chapter 7.
BRYANT Charles Simmons, 5 Crain Drive, Feb. 18, 2022, Chapter 7.
Guyan Simmons, 5 Crain Drive, Feb. 18, 2022, Chapter 7.
CAMDEN Katie Lynn Dowell, 246 Fairview Road SW, Feb. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
CARLISLE Sharon A. Coury, 1597 Blue Point Road, Feb. 23, 2022, Chapter 7.
CLARKSVILLE Vida Mae Bags-by, 806 S. Montgomery, Feb. 21, 2022, Chapter 7.
COLLEGE STATION Monique N. Adams, 4309 E. 39th, Feb. 17, 2022, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Lakia Jones, 410 E. Sixth St., Apt. 301, Feb. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
Haley Elizabeth Haynes, 1701 Dave Ward Drive, House 21, Feb. 21, 2022, Chapter 7.
Timika Latrice Polk, 517 Third St., Feb. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
CROSSETT Victor M. Martinez, 228 W. Pierce St., Feb. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
DAMASCUS James Garland Karber, 4050 Ark. 124, Feb. 17, 2022, Chapter 13.
Anna Theresa Karber, 4050 Ark. 124, Feb. 17, 2022, Chapter 13.
DE WITT Benjamin Crossett, 120 N. Harrison St., Feb. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jennifer Crossett, 120 N. Harrison St., Feb. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Tommie Kay Whitaker, 3500 N. Sandpiper Drive, Feb. 17, 2022, Chapter 13.
Naomi M. Akers, 1764 N. Leverett Ave. Apt. 156, Feb. 18, 2022, Chapter 7.
Edward A. Tisnado, 5806 W. Cane Hill Drive, Feb. 22, 2022, Chapter 7. Jacqueline A. Tisnado, 5806 W. Cane Hill Drive, Feb. 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
Kahley Brianna McBride, 962 S. Silverado Drive, No. 109, Feb. 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
FORDYCE Roland Walton, 1010 N. Charlotte, Feb. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH Rod Manuel, 1217 Brazil Ave., No. 118, Feb. 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
GARFIELD Janet L. Rohe, 14082 Taylor Barnett Road, Feb. 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
GLENWOOD Gloria Surae Kin-cannon, 41 Grant Farm Road, Feb. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
HELENA Demarcus Cartez Bo-rum, 110 Jones Road, Feb. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
HENSLEY John Hoffman III, 21905 Mountain Maple Circle, Feb. 23, 2022, Chapter 7.
Nikki Hoffman, 21905 Mountain Maple Circle, Feb. 23, 2022, Chapter 7.
HOPE Krishna Vachel Frazier, 1106 N. High St., Feb. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Bernice Ann Burley, 2339 E. Grand Ave., Feb. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jordan Gwyn Sorter, 125 Whispering Oak Court, Feb. 18, 2022, Chapter 7.
Kenneth Ray Kitchens, 301 Hammond Drive, Feb. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
Melissa Skaggs, 1287 Lakeshore Drive, Feb. 18, 2022, Chapter 7.
Brandi Lynn Black, 151 Belvedere Oaks Circle, Feb. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Felita Marcia Lewis-Young, 105 Lowery St., Feb. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jesika Dawn Yanez, 506 Leonard St., Feb. 23, 2022, Chapter 7.
Cody J. Vagnini, 203 Keats Place, Apt. C, Feb. 18, 2022, Chapter 7.
JACKSONVILLE Bertha Leola Lowe, 1429 Phillip Drive, Feb. 17, 2022, Chapter 13.
Shanice D. Parker, 1450 Rebel Drive, Feb. 17, 2022, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Dennis Wayne Fowler, 2024 Manchester Drive, Feb. 17, 2022, Chapter 13.
JUDSONIA Rebecca Yancey, 399 Yankee Road, Feb. 21, 2022, Chapter 7.
LITTLE ROCK Terrence Jones, 13111 W. Markham St., Apt. 120, Feb. 17, 2022, Chapter 13.
Monique Hopson-Jones, 13111 W. Markham St., Apt 120, Feb. 17, 2022, Chapter 13.
Delilar V. Harris, 5004 W. 55th St., Feb. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
Raymond Demarcus Patillo, 9413 Comstock Road, Feb. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
Sandra Mitchell, 5800 W. 59th St., Feb. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Stephanie D. Williams, P.O. Box 4401, Feb. 19, 2022, Chapter 13. Brittney Beasley, 4022 Arapaho Trail, Feb. 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
Keith L. Harris, 99 Deer Run, Feb. 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
Keosha Imari Johnson, 3321 S. Bowman, Apt. 1241, Feb. 21, 2022, Chapter 7.
James Adams Jr., 7512 Twin Oaks Road, Feb. 21, 2022, Chapter 7. David A Hurtado-Lujan, 224 Elm-ridge Drive, Feb. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Nazareth L. Zubiate, 224 Elmridge Drive, Feb. 22, 2022, Chapter 13. James William Ward Jr., 4103 W. 21st St., Feb. 23, 2022, Chapter 7.
LONOKE Kristina Casteel Dulaney, 611 Fletcher Place, Feb. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
Bobby Smith, 1407 Lemay Road, Feb. 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
MABELVALE Charles J. Austin, 7164 Nick Lane, Feb. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
Joyce L. Austin, 7164 Nick Lane, Feb. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
MAUMELLE James David Merica, 104 Marseille Drive, Feb. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
MAYFLOWER Charles Randall Spencer, 29 Arkla Dock Road, Feb. 18, 2022, Chapter 7.
Bambi Jane Spencer, 29 Arkla Dock Road, Feb. 18, 2022, Chapter 7.
NEWPORT Cecil James Baker, 824 Josephine St., Feb. 18, 2022, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Jason Galiano, 6929 JFK Blvd., Feb. 17, 2022, Chapter 13.
Sherri D McNary, 5728 Sonora Drive, Feb. 18, 2022, Chapter 13. Vanity Cockrell, 5200 Summer Tree Drive, Apt. SB26, Feb. 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
Bryton Taylor, 5005 Rixie Road, Feb. 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
Machaka D. Lovette, 4130 Hillside Drive, Feb. 21, 2022, Chapter 7.
Joyce M. Trent, 313 N. Hazel St., Feb. 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
PARAGOULD Ricky Lee Tucker, P. O. Box 1151, Feb. 21, 2022, Chapter 7.
PERRY Randell L. Maxwell, 177 Ark. 113 S., Feb. 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
PINE BLUFF Terry L. Childers, 4624 Running Brooke Lane, Feb. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tammy Childers, 4624 Running Brooke Lane, Feb. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
Rita Faye Edwards, 320 W. 11th, Feb. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Judy Ann Furlow, 3204 Allister Drive, Feb. 21, 2022, Chapter 13. Raven Tennille Lee, P.O. Box 5902, Feb. 21, 2022, Chapter 7.
Leona Ina Marks, 5410 W. 11th Ave., Feb. 22, 2022, Chapter 13. Kelsey Dante Alexander, 5295 Ark. 54, Feb. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Iesha Nakiya Timmons, 6103 Glen-wood Drive, Feb. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
Denise Rochelle Edwards, 500 Park Place, Feb. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
POCAHONTAS Devin Quade Haulcroft, 6089 Ark. 328 W., Feb. 21, 2022, Chapter 7.
Crystal Dawn Haulcroft, 6089 Ark.. 328 W., Feb. 21, 2022, Chapter 7.
PRAIRIE GROVE Troy W. Gatch, 1461 Brigade Blvd., Feb. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
Amanda C. Gatch, 1461 Brigade Blvd., Feb. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
PRESCOTT Bobby Deangelo Gulley, 740 Oak St., Feb. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
RISON Clint Wayne Williams, 8920 Ark. 114, Feb. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Angela Dawn Williams, 8920 Ark. 114, Feb. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
ROGERS Mitchell Dale King, 506 W. Laurel Ave., Feb. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Amber Lynn King, 506 W. Laurel Ave., Feb. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
SCOTT Steven E. Whittemore, 77 Burns Road, Feb. 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
SEARCY Andy Hood, 314 Meadow Lake Circle, Apt. 12, Feb. 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
STAMPS Kenneth Kleinfelter II, 807 Thomas St., Feb. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
STAR CITY Chad Eric Hampton, 23881 Ark. 425 S., Feb. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
SWEET HOME Ebony Nicole King, P.O. Box 73, Feb. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
VAN BUREN Robin Heyer, 2938 Westville Road, Feb. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Forrest N. Grubbs, 3805 Tara Lane, Feb. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
Patrice Grubbs, 3805 Tara Lane, Feb. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
WALDRON Anne M. Parsons, 2826 Primrose Lane, Feb. 18, 2022, Chapter 7.
Harold W. Parsons, 2826 Primrose Lane, Feb. 18, 2022, Chapter 7.
WARD Timothy W. Holder, 295 Chaz Road, Feb. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
WEST MEMPHIS Tina Lewis, P.O. Box 5256, Feb. 23, 2022, Chapter 7.
WHITE HALL Joshua D. Barnes, 5700 W. Malcomb St., Feb. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.