Benton police investigate boy’s death

Benton police Saturday were investigating the death of a 3-year-old who was found unresponsive at an apartment complex.

Officers were called to the Chapel Ridge apartments at 6101 Alcoa Road about 11:30 a.m. Saturday where they found the child, according to a news release.

The young boy was rushed to a hospital, but later died, the release stated.

Details about what led to the child's injuries weren't released Saturday, and Benton police called the "death investigation" ongoing. Agency officials asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the department.