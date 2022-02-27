Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Benton police investigate boy’s death

by Hunter Field | Today at 3:22 a.m.

Benton police Saturday were investigating the death of a 3-year-old who was found unresponsive at an apartment complex.

Officers were called to the Chapel Ridge apartments at 6101 Alcoa Road about 11:30 a.m. Saturday where they found the child, according to a news release.

The young boy was rushed to a hospital, but later died, the release stated.

Details about what led to the child's injuries weren't released Saturday, and Benton police called the "death investigation" ongoing. Agency officials asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the department.

Print Headline: Benton police investigate boy’s death

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT