Best-sellers

Fiction

1. ABANDONED IN DEATH by J.D. Robb. The 54th book of the In Death series. Eve Dallas investigates a homicide and the disappearance of other women who resemble that victim.

2. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

3. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

4. THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY by Amor Towles. Two friends who escaped from a juvenile work farm take Emmett Watson on an unexpected journey to New York City in 1954.

5. THE MAID by Nita Prose. When a wealthy man is found dead in his room, a maid at the Regency Grand Hotel becomes a lead suspect.

6. THE CHRISTIE AFFAIR by Nina de Gramont. Nan O'Dea becomes the mistress of Agatha Christie's husband.

7. CITY OF THE DEAD by Jonathan Kellerman. The 37th book in the Alex Delaware series. Delaware and Sturgis investigate a double homicide.

8. THE JUDGE'S LIST by John Grisham. The second book in the Whistler series. Investigator Lacy Stoltz goes after a serial killer and closes in on a sitting judge.

9. THE HORSEWOMAN by James Patterson and Mike Lupica. As the Paris Olympics draw near, a mother and daughter, champion horse riders, compete against each other.

10. WISH YOU WERE HERE by Jodi Picoult. Diana O'Toole re-evaluates her seemingly perfect life when a pandemic disrupts her vacation in the Galápagos Islands.

Nonfiction

1. RED-HANDED by Peter Schweizer. The author of "Profiles in Corruption" portrays a conspiracy of how the Chinese government might infiltrate American institutions.

2. THE NINETIES by Chuck Klosterman. An overview of the cultural and historical impact of the 1990s.

3. THE 1619 PROJECT edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman and Jake Silverstein. Viewing America's entanglement with slavery and its legacy, in essays adapted and expanded from The New York Times Magazine.

4. HOW TO BE PERFECT by Michael Schur. The creator of "The Good Place" incorporates works by various philosophers to examine ethical questions and moral issues.

5. STOLEN FOCUS by Johann Hari. Potential causes for diminishing attention spans and how corporations might raid our attention for profit.

6. WILL by Will Smith with Mark Manson. The actor, producer and musician tells his life story and lessons he learned along the way.

7. CRYING IN H MART by Michelle Zauner. The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish-American father and leader of the indie rock project Japanese Breakfast describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.

8. ORIGIN by Jennifer Raff. Using genetic data, an anthropologist traces the lineage of the first people to populate the Americas and the routes that they took.

9. GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

10. THE BETRAYAL OF ANNE FRANK by Rosemary Sullivan. New technology was used to investigate who revealed the location of Anne Frank and her family to the Nazis.

Paperback fiction

1. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

3. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

4. UGLY LOVE by Colleen Hoover.

5. THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS by Ali Hazelwood.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

3. EDUCATED by Tara Westover.

4. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

5. TALKING TO STRANGERS by Malcolm Gladwell.

Source: The New York Times