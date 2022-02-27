OPINION | ON BOOKS: Biography sets Keaton in limelight

There’s something interesting going on in the Buster-verse; last month Buster Keaton played a small but pivotal role in Renee Braum’s excellent debut novel “Defenestrate,” now two major biographies of the silent film star have appeared.

I haven’t yet read Slate film critic Dana Steven’s ambitiously titled “Camera Man: Buster Keaton, the Dawn of Cinema and the Invention of the 20th Century,” (Atria, $28) but I fairly devoured James Curtis’ 800-page “Buster Keaton: A Filmmaker’s Life” (Knopf, $40) which feels like the definitive statement on the man’s life. Sadly, it debunks a couple of the legends that Braum made use of in her fiction, including the story about how the infant Keaton acquired his nickname.

Keaton was in a boarding house in Piqua, Kansas, born in 1895 while his parents, Joe and Myra Keaton, were passing through as members of a traveling medicine show.

According to Curtis, it was a British vaudeville comedian named George A. Pardey who, after observing young Joseph Frank Keaton fall down a flight of stairs while suffering no apparent distress, announced “Gee whiz! He’s a regular buster!” — not Harry Houdini. (Keaton himself sometimes said Houdini gave him the nickname, but even in the 19th century the Akron Beacon Journal credited Pardey with it. But Houdini was a family friend who toured with Keaton’s parents.)

It’s also unlikely that stories told by Keaton’s father, Joe, about Houdini helping him chase down a cyclone-blown runaway tent on the night the future Buster was born, or of the 3-year-old Buster being sucked out the window of a boarding house, have any basis in fact either. But there was something remarkably resilient about the young boy, who even as a baby was integrated into the rough and tumble act of his parents, who billed themselves as “the eccentric Tad and the Chic Soubrette.” Joe specialized in a highly physical brand of comedy that involved a lot of high kicks, pratfalls and silly walks, while Myra provided musical accompaniment on piano and saxophone.

By the time Buster was 5, he was part of his father’s “rough Irish speciality” act that involved father and son dressing up in tartan costumes and bald wigs with stuck-on whiskers. Joe would begin to attempt some elaborate physical stunt, only to be interrupted by a wisecracking Buster, prompting the mock angry Joe to hurl the boy — who even then maintained a stoic expression — alarming distances. Crowds apparently loved it.

“You can’t talk too much on the ability of my little comedian Buster …” Joe wrote to his friend Houdini in April 1901. “There ain’t another act like it. The kid is 11 years old. And he hasn’t growed any since you saw him. He weighs 40 lbs. And he’s a corker. The ushers quit work when he troupes.”

The fact that Buster was actually 6 years old, not 11, might say something about Joe’s attentiveness as a parent. Buster acquired another nickname — “The Boy Who Can’t Be Damaged” — and the act persisted for years, despite the efforts of Elbridge T. Gerry and his eponymous society, a group which sought to police and regulate child actors.

This acrobatic training — if that’s what it was — served Buster well when he aged out of the family act and began making movies, beginning with two-reelers in which he worked with Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle. In the 1920s, Keaton established himself as a multi-talented actor and director heading up his own studio, producing classics such as “The General,” “Steamboat Bill Jr.,” “Sherlock Jr.” and “The Navigator.”

Then, in 1928, Keaton signed a contract with MGM, Hollywood’s biggest studio, that signalled the end of his glory days. Keaton had trouble coping with his loss of creative control and felt trapped in a bad marriage. He began to drink heavily and for a time he was considered unemployable.

But Curtis busts another myth here — that drink and the arrival of talkies effectively ended Keaton’s career. The truth is he was a trouper, and that he rebounded from the depths of the ’30s to work steadily in both movies and television (where he starred in ads for Alka-Seltzer and hosted a local variety show in the Los Angeles market). He often took on self-deprecating roles that alluded to his faded stardom — he played one of the washed-up “waxworks” in Norma Desmond’s card game in “Sunset Boulevard.”

He appeared on TV series like “The Twilight Zone” and “Candid Camera.” He performed in a French circus. In 1959, he was awarded an honorary Oscar — the only one he ever won. In 1964, he shot a 24-minute short in New York that was directed by Samuel Beckett who was near the peak of his literary success. He died in February 1966, a relatively happy, contented man who prided himself on keeping up with the times. Keaton had heard the Beatles, he had become an advertising icon and he had the sense that silent era movies were being discovered and appreciated by new audiences.

Curtis isn’t a flashy writer and his text may be more than all but the most dedicated Keaton fans might need; but there’s a steady and even-keeled air to this book that befits its subject. It’s a matter-of-fact stateliness that avoids the traps of idolization and hagiography. Like its subject, it underplays all emotion.

But Buster Keaton was not indestructible, not bullet-proof, not the boy who could not be damaged.

“There were those who would fail to see humanity in him,” Curtis writes, “who preferred the emoting that Chaplin brought fully featured to his pictures, but for audiences that considered the viewing experience a collaborative effort, he instinctively invited them into the action, and what they saw in return was a reflected humanity, a bit of themselves in what was superficially regarded as a blank pan.”

Email: pmartin@adgnewsroom.com