Birth Announcements

Today at 3:26 a.m.

Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Feb. 13

TeAndrea Plummer and Braden Goodman, Sr., Little Rock, son.

Feb. 16

Santos, Jr. and Stephanie Guevara, Mabelvale, daughter.

Feb. 17

Theodore and Allison Cross, Hot Springs, son.

Gregory and Amanda McKay, Jacksonville, daughter.

Vincent and April Grady, Little Rock, daughter.

Feb. 18

Joshua and Laura Wagner, Sherwood, son.

Feb. 22

Christian and Morgan Elkins, Little Rock, daughter.

Feb. 23

Robert, Jr. and Brittany Loyd, Malvern, daughter.

