Black Lives Matter fence art preserved for display

As Nadine Seiler carefully rearranged the artworks in the narrow storage unit, she remembered the journeys of each one.

For about seven months in 2020, protesters hung these signs on a security fence erected near the White House. A metal barrier meant to control protests was transformed into an art gallery of resistance, with impassioned pleas for criminal justice reform and an end to racial inequality.

Seiler became a self-appointed guardian and the curator of the Black Lives Matter Memorial Fence.

It has now been a year since the 56-year-old Seiler, of Waldorf, Md., and other social justice activists carefully photographed the panels before removing each piece of artwork with detailed notes for a future archive — and Seiler is still caring for the collection. In the months since she started preserving it, she has brought together a team of archivists dedicated to ensuring that it will survive as a collective artifact from those historic racial justice protests.

Every six weeks, Seiler stops by a 5-by-10-foot storage unit in Northeast Washington and spends hours handpicking pieces that she then drives to Baltimore, where archivists with the Enoch Pratt Free Library scan them. The archivists send digital versions to the D.C. Public Library, which will engage the public in writing descriptions.

The archived collection, Seiler said, will convey stories of resistance and joy while showing how protesters — Seiler among them — protected the fence from far-right extremists, supporters of President Donald Trump and people who called the protesters racial slurs. On Jan. 30, she hosted a reunion for the “guardians of the fence” at Lafayette Square — the park that was blocked off by the fence — with food, hot chocolate and music.

Once the artwork is all scanned and archived, there’s still the problem of finding places for it to be publicly displayed.

In June, staff members from three Smithsonian museums — the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Museum of American History and the Anacostia Community Museum — went to Lafayette Square to collect material to mark the historic protests. Items collected for the Anacostia Community Museum are in the process of being digitized and cataloged, said Madeleine Weyand-Geise, a Smithsonian representative. Howard University also selected some of the artwork for its collection, and a small selection was published online Jan. 28 by the Library of Congress.

Seiler said she is still protecting more than 1,000 pieces for the archival project. She feels responsible for keeping them safe until she is able to share their stories with everyone, including people who couldn’t make the trip to Washington to see the fence in person.

Seiler plans to form a committee to help determine the final destinations and hopes that public institutions, such as libraries and museums, or spaces dedicated to social justice, are interested in displaying the physical artwork.

‘I WANT IT SEEN’

“They will have to make a commitment and preserve all of it,” Seiler said. “Wherever it goes, it’s not going into a climate-controlled room forever. I want it seen.”

Seiler, who is Black, was born in Trinidad and Tobago and moved to the United States in 1987. She is a professional home organizer but lost work during the pandemic when it was unsafe for her to be inside people’s houses.

When Seiler started sleeping by the fence in late October 2020 to protect it from vandals, she fell behind on her mortgage payments. Although she is struggling to keep this project going, she’s determined to finish it.

It was a moment in history, Seiler says, that deserves to be remembered.

“All of it told a story,” she said of the living art gallery that grew on the fence. “It is our voices.”

A black chain-link fence was erected around Lafayette Square on June 2, 2020, the day after law enforcement officers forcibly cleared hundreds of peaceful demonstrators amid protests over the police murder of George Floyd shortly before Trump walked through the square for a photo op at St. John’s Church.

In the days that followed, more racial justice protesters marched in the streets of the nation’s capital, with many saying they were motivated to come out because of that massive show of force.

Federal law enforcement briefly reopened the park that same month, but it was soon closed off again with tall fencing reinforced by concrete barriers. As protesters hung up their artwork, Seiler did what came naturally to her: organizing. She arranged the pieces into categories, created stronger foundations for larger works, protected others in plastic coatings and reinforced them with duct tape and zip ties.

BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY

After conservative religious activists celebrating the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett destroyed artwork on the fence on Oct. 26, 2020, Seiler and fellow activist Karen Irwin kept a vigil beside the memorial, staying there at all hours, day and night, so it would never be unguarded and vulnerable to attacks. For three months, they took turns sleeping and using the bathroom.

“We realized we couldn’t leave,” said Irwin, 46, of New York, who is white. “In the moment, it was just the most important thing. It was the thing we were fighting for.”

Seiler helped maintain the fence art for about seven months, but by the end of January 2021, Joe Biden was inaugurated as president, the weather had gotten cold and Seiler said she and other social justice activists decided it was time for their next step: preservation.

“It’s our life we live,” Seiler said. “This not being seen, not being heard, being marginalized, the frustration, people trying to help, the love — it’s all being expressed on the fence.”

In April, Enoch Pratt archivists used a special art scanner to capture a small first batch of signs in their raw form, showing how they survived rain, accumulated dirt, and endured rips and tears. Now, said Meghan McCorkell, a library representative, more than 500 pieces have been scanned.

“This is one of those rare occasions where we get to preserve something that is in current history,” McCorkell said. “People came from all over and made these beautiful handmade signs, and each of them had a story they put their heart and soul into. To be able to preserve that is really being able to preserve people’s stories.”

After the initial batch of about 85 pieces was scanned, Seiler and Irwin took the physical works to Tulsa from May 31 through June 19 — Juneteenth — for a mini Black Lives Matter Memorial Fence commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. Seiler hopes to take this kind of pop-up fence to other cities but hasn’t secured the funding.

ENGAGING THE COMMUNITY

As part of the archival project with Enoch Pratt, D.C. Public Library wrote descriptions for each item and enlisted the public’s help, hosted a “Black Lives Matter Describe-A-Thon” on Feb. 9, during which community members helped add the Black Lives Matter Memorial Fence artwork to Dig DC, the library’s online archive.

“We really want people to feel like they have ownership of this collection and that they have a chance to determine how history is being told,” said Laura Farley, a digital curation librarian at the D.C. Public Library. “And that they have a voice in how things are described.”

On a recent day inside the storage unit, Seiler wore her signature pink pussy cat hat with black ears, her symbol of Black feminism. She carefully handled large zip-top bags labeled “Black Lives Matter Memorial Fence.” Each bag included a sticker that noted which panel the works inside were from and how many items it contained.

She carefully flipped through the art, pointing out how some pieces have mildew and others are pristine. They call for people to resist, to support Black Lives Matter, to demand police reform.

She recalled one of the very first signs hung on the fence. It read “I can’t breathe,” the dying words of George Floyd.

As she peered into the storage unit, surveying all the artworks, she smiled, knowing that someday, people from across the country will be able to access the stories they tell.

“This is my pride and joy,” Seiler said.