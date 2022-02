The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Choirs hosted a Broadway Showcase and Soiree on Saturday, Feb. 12, in the college's Fine Arts Building.

There were show tunes from "South Pacific," "The Sound of Music," "Hamilton," "Chicago" and more.

The event was a fundraiser for the UA Little Rock Choirs, supporting student recruitment and engagement, including a trip for 30 choir students who are scheduled to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York in June.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh