Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Doyne Construction, 3917 W. 12th St., Little Rock, $1,611,895.

East Harding Inc., 111 Center St., Little Rock, $1,200,000.

Dave Grundfest, 17701 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $250,000.

Dave Grundfest, 5200 Kavanaugh, Little Rock, $175,000.

Eco Construction, 4001 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $150,000.

Hy Road Construction, 1308 Main St., Little Rock, $100,000.

Baldwin & Shell, 10800 Interstate 30, Little Rock, $90,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Jacob White Construction, 55 Scenic, Little Rock, $1,300,000.

Jacob White Construction, 5209 Country Club Blvd. Little Rock, $758,000.

HRPG Homes, 15 Haywood Ct., Little Rock, $600,000.

A&H Builders, LLC, 50 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $590,000.

Randy Wright, 11 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $574,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 410 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, $400,000.

Coburn Construction, 86 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $350,000.

H.A. Custom Homes, 67 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $350,000.

H.A. Custom Homes, 69 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $325,000.

H.A. Custom Homes, 65 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $325,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 411 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, $300,000.

MJ Innovative Builders, 38 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $300,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 221 Copper, Little Rock, $250,000.

Stine and Co., 101 Fletcher Ridge, Little Rock, $246,000.

Big Rock RC LLC, 12899 Village Run, Little Rock, $225,900.

KHC Design, 139 Valley Club Circle, Little Rock, $200,000.

Progressive Construction, 5502 Cardinal, Little Rock, $182,000.

Giron Painting Group, 11315 Shady Grove, Little Rock, $160,000.