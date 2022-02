The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary, and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 1400 Cumberland St., residential, Loretta Hearns, 12:59 a.m. Feb. 22, property value unknown.

72204

• 2317 Fair Park Blvd., residential, Christian Guajardo, 4:40 a.m. Feb. 22, property value unknown.

• 4320 W. 10th St., residential, Basil Okonkwo, 8:50 a.m. Feb. 22, property valued at $1,340.

• 5400 W. 12th St., commercial, Rally's Drive-Thru, 8:50 a.m. Feb. 23, property valued at $7,400.

• 3321 Anna St., residential, Shalanda Owens, 7 a.m. Feb. 24, property value unknown.

72205

• 4701 N. Lookout Road, residential, Terrin Trantham, 3:41 p.m. Feb. 20, property value unknown.

• 2123 Labette Manor Dr., residential, Katrina Jefferson, 7 p.m. Feb. 21, property value unknown.

72206

• 415 E. Roosevelt Road, commercial, O'Reillys Autoparts, 12:15 a.m. Feb. 23, property value unknown.

72209

• 6510 Mabelvale CTF, residential, DaBryant Pylant, 12 p.m. Feb. 20, property valued at $6.

• 8218 Baseline Road, commercial, Natures Original, 6 a.m. Feb. 21, property value unknown.

72210

• 9125 Stagecoach Road, commercial, Dollar General, 2:21 a.m. Feb. 21, property valued at $2,800.

72211

• 601 Napa Valley Drive, residential, Kristina Williams, 10 p.m. Feb. 20, property value unknown.

• 801 S. Bowman Road, commercial, Leslie's Pool Supplies, 9:55 a.m. Feb. 21, property valued at $1,001.

• 620 S. Bowman Road, commercial, Jiffy Lube, 7 a.m. Feb. 23, property valued at $3,525.

• 620 S. Bowman Road, commercial, Zips Carwash, 7 a.m. Feb. 23, property valued at $200.

72223

• 6015 Chenonceau Blvd., commercial, Red Tavern, 1:15 a.m. Feb. 23, property valued at $801.

72227

• 9021 Cantrell Road, residential, Garbo Hearne, 7 p.m. Feb. 24, property valued at $1,901.

North Little Rock

72116

• 5039 Warden Road, commercial, American Car Mart, 4:31 a.m. Feb. 21, property valued at $603,082.

72117

• 2500 Arkansas 161, commercial, Si Si Mart, 1:48 a.m. Feb. 21, property valued at $939.

• 5100 W. Bethany Road, commercial, Johnson Equipment, 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21, property valued at $30,580.

• 2330 Arkansas 161, commercial, Dollar General, 12:52 a.m. Feb. 22, property valued at $600.

• 104 Linda Lane, residential, Andre Kelly, 2 p.m. Feb. 22, property valued at $300.

72118

• 4921 Arrowhead Place, residential, Nikita Boytko, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 20, property valued at $40,650.

• 2000 Parkway Dr., residential, Jamarcus Haynes, 10:43 p.m. Feb. 22, property valued at $250.