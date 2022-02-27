Burns’ career path leads to NFL job with Saints





One of the few failures in Kodi Burns' young life came when he lost the starting quarterback position his junior year at Auburn.

Burns had already started 10 games at quarterback when then-Auburn coach Gene Chizik selected Chris Todd over Burns just before the start of the season in 2009. Burns was disappointed, obviously. But he didn't cry, complain, blame others, or transfer.

Not only did Burns accept the decision of his head coach without a fuss, he stood in the locker room afterward and told his teammates they all needed to get behind Todd in leading the Tigers that year.

"That right there tells you everything you need about Kodi," said Eric Burnett, boys basketball coach at Fort Smith Northside and a longtime friend of Burns and his family. "Kodi's been a winner his whole life. He's always been 100 percent about the team more than himself."

That attitude has served Burns well during a 10-year college coaching career that began when Gus Malzahn hired Burns as a graduate assistant at Arkansas State. Burns worked six years as an assistant under Malzahn at Auburn in addition to coaching stops at Samford, Middle Tennessee, and last season at Tennessee.

Burns took a giant leap last week when he was hired as the wide receivers coach for the New Orleans Saints. He's still only 33 years old, which suggest there's more moves ahead for the former all-state quarterback at Northside.

Oh, and for those who may have forgotten, Burns played wide receiver his last two years at Auburn and caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Cam Newton when the Tigers beat Oregon 22-19 to win the national championship in 2010.

"I'm not surprised at all about Kodi and what he's done," said Darrell Henry, who coached Burns in high school at Northside. "I could see that (coaching ) potential in him when he was a sophomore in high school. We'd be out on the practice field installing our offense and he would pick it up so fast. He was a smart kid and a great athlete who never missed a practice."

But Burns was late for practice one time, through no fault of his own.

"It's kind of a funny story," Henry said. "We were out on the field and Kodi hadn't shown up yet. I sent one of the coaches inside to look for him. He found Kodi in the film room after someone had (inadvertently) locked him inside to where he couldn't get out. He was just sitting there in a chair, not panicking at all."

Not panicking at all. The same way he played, obviously, during tense moments on the field in high school and college.

Burns was a multi-sport athlete who had already decided on football at Auburn his senior year. Yet, he still came out for the basketball team at Northside and started at point guard when the Grizzlies beat Springdale Har-Ber for the Class 7A state championship in 2007.

"Kodi was a class act even in high school," former Northside basketball coach Johnny Mason said. "I never pressured him to play basketball. I knew he was going to Auburn to play football, but I was tickled to death when he decided to play. Kodi had that poise and confidence and he was mature beyond his years."

Burns is now with the Saints, who went 9-8 and missed the NFL playoffs for the first time in five years. There is no Sean Payton. There is no Drew Brees.

But hiring a young, energetic, and ambitious coach like Kodi Burns could be a step in the right direction for the Saints and Dennis Allen, the former Raiders head coach. Look for Burns on the sidelines when he makes his NFL coaching debut at Arizona in September.

Who dat?



