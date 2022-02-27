The world in brief: Bus crashes in Germany; 43 people hurt

Bus crashes in Germany; 43 people hurt

VIENNA -- A tourist bus headed for the Austrian Alps crashed Saturday on a highway in Germany's Upper Bavaria state, injuring 43 of the 61 people aboard.

The double-decker bus veered off the road about 7:30 a.m. Saturday and crashed near the town of Inzell, according to Bavarian police. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police said seven people suffered serious injuries. Thirty-six others, including the driver, had less severe injuries, according to the police.

The bus was traveling from the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia to the Austrian ski resort of Kaprun, police said.

The road remained closed for hours after the crash.

Tech issues disrupt British airline flights

LONDON -- British Airways canceled dozens of flights from Heathrow Airport on Saturday as it struggled to fix "technical issues" that hindered booking and check-in systems.

The airline canceled all short-haul flights from the airport until midday. It said there would likely be delays to long-haul flights as well as "further disruption during the day" at Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports.

British Airways advised customers to check for the latest flight information before heading to airports. The airline's online departure board showed further cancellations throughout the day.

The airline said the problems were caused by hardware issues and not a cyberattack.

British Airways' website and app were inaccessible for hours on Friday evening, preventing customers from checking in online or booking flights.

The airline has experienced problems with its check-in systems on several occasions in the past few years, leading to hundreds of flight cancellations and thousands of people being stranded.

VW to halt 2 plants due to Ukraine crisis

Volkswagen said it will suspend production at two factories in eastern Germany that make electric vehicles because fighting in Ukraine has interrupted deliveries of critical parts.

The temporary shutdowns illustrate how the war in Ukraine could have unpredictable effects on the global economy, adding to supply-chain turmoil that has fueled inflation. Volkswagen and other automakers have been plagued for the past two years by shortages of semiconductors and other components because of the pandemic and its economic side effects.

One of the factories, in Zwickau, Germany, is Volkswagen's largest production site for electric vehicles, including the ID.4 SUV exported to the United States.

Volkswagen has already had trouble meeting demand for its electric vehicles. The company sold 17,000 ID.4s in the United States last year, but it could have sold four times that many, executives said. Volkswagen plans to begin producing the car in Chattanooga, Tenn., this year.

Volkswagen said Friday that it will shut down assembly lines in Zwickau, which has the capacity to make more than 300,000 vehicles a year, from Tuesday through next Friday. The company's plant in Dresden will stop production from Wednesday through Friday.

A Volkswagen spokesman declined to say what parts had been affected by the war in Ukraine.

10 people arrested in journalist's death

TIJUANA, Mexico -- Ten suspects have been detained in the fatal shooting of a Mexican photojournalist, the top prosecutor for the state of Baja California confirmed.

Margarito Martinez Esquivel, who covered crime and security issues in Tijuana, was shot to death Jan. 17 outside his home as he left for work. A month earlier, he had made an official complaint about threats he'd received while working as a journalist, and he was in the process of seeking protection under a government program.

Martinez also assisted international news outlets including the BBC, the Los Angeles Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Ricardo Ivan Carpio Sanchez, the attorney general in Baja California, said Friday that prosecutors have not ruled out Martinez's journalistic work as a motive in his killing. He said investigators were working to confirm the identities and ages of those who were arrested.

The arrests were made in Tijuana during a search of six different properties, where authorities also seized guns, phones and drugs, including cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, officials said.

The weapons will be tested to determine whether they were used in Martinez's slaying or in any other documented crimes, the officials said.

The arrests were based on intelligence from a task force made of several Mexican agencies, including the Defense Ministry, the federal prosecutor's office, military police, the navy and Baja California authorities.

Martinez's mother, Eglantina Esquivel, arrived at the attorney general's office Friday just as his afternoon news conference was ending.

"We are here trying to find out the causes, motives and reasons why this happened, why they did it, by whose orders, because this was an order," Esquivel said, responding to news of the arrests.



