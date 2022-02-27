BUSINESS PEOPLE

BANKING

Mark Wilson has been promoted to president and Kim Cullum to executive vice president of First Arkansas Bank & Trust. Other recent promotions include: Jessica Pint to assistant vice president and marketing manager; Robert Kosik to assistant vice president and IT manager at Card Assets; James Fuller to vice president and information security officer; Flo Sims to vice president and IT financial systems manager; Gloria Johnson to senior vice president and director of human resources; Kristen Taylor to senior vice president and loan operations manager; Michelle Terry to senior vice president and general counsel.

April Phillips-Perry has been named Director of School Based Learning Initiatives/Vice President and will be the project lead for the Arvest Academies of Central Arkansas, bank leaders announced recently.

EDUCATION

Dr. Melissa Taverner has been elected by the Lyon College Board of Trustees as the 19th president of Lyon College.

MEDICAL

Baptist Health Orthopedic Clinic-Little Rock recently welcomed Michael Bogatch, MD, MSc.

Dinesh Edem, M.D., has joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) as an assistant professor in the Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism in the Department of Internal Medicine in the College of Medicine.

NONPROFIT

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas has hired Candice Hickman as Communications Director.

