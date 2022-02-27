Business people Northwest Arkansas





• Danny Estavillo recently received a promotion to chief revenue officer at RevUnit, a data and analytics product development company in Bentonville. Estavillo joined RevUnit in 2020 as senior vice president of business development before being promoted to senior vice president of growth. Before joining RevUnit, Estavillo served in a variety of roles at organizations such as Nerdery, Verizon, Target and Guaranteed Rate.

• Tabitha McFadden was recently promoted to the role of chief people officer at RevUnit. McFadden joined RevUnit in 2013 as a product owner, quickly moving into leadership positions in talent development and people operations.

• Juli McWhorter, registered nurse, has been promoted to chief executive officer of Willow Creek Women's Hospital and Northwest Health Physicians' Specialty Hospital. She previously led Willow Creek as chief operating officer and chief nursing officer and has worked with Northwest Health for nearly 30 years. McWhorter holds a master of science in nursing and a bachelor of science in nursing from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City.

• Jarrett Powell, advanced practice registered nurse, recently joined the Washington Regional emergency department, where he provides care for patients with acute illnesses and injuries. Powell earned a master of science in nursing and a bachelor of science in nursing from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.

Jose A. Echavarria was named chief executive officer for Northwest Medical Center in Springdale.

