Carin Schoppmeyer: Walton Arts Center celebrates arts in education

At a Glance

Masquerade Ball

Who: Walton Arts Center

What: The 11th annual event is hosted by the WAC Corporate Leadership Council and helps support the arts center’s educational programming.

When: Feb. 12

Information: (479) 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org

Arts education got a boost Feb. 12 at the Walton Arts Center as nearly 300 supporters joined the arts center's Corporate Leadership Council for the 11th annual Masquerade Ball.

Hosted by the council, the event helps support arts education program offerings such as the Colgate Classroom Series, teacher training for integrating arts in curriculum; master classes with visiting artists; and Creative Conversations as part of the 10x10 Arts Series. The Colgate Classroom Series provides the opportunity for thousands of students from nearly 90 school districts to see a live performance at the center.

Peter Lane, president and CEO, told guests the evening was a "celebration of art and education. Performing arts are critical to our well-being."

Organizers say the annual Masquerade Ball in its first 10 years brought in more than $1 million to support the venue's arts educations initiatives. "Those funds have been used to bring performing arts to children across the state of Arkansas and to help teachers integrate arts into their curriculum." After time off due to the covid-19 pandemic, the ball made a comeback this year, just in time for the center's 30th anniversary season.

"Since the organization was founded, arts education and outreach was the focus of its work within the community. That means bringing students in to see performances but also taking performers out into the community to meet students and to help teachers learn how to integrate arts into their teaching plans.

Walton Arts Center Arts Learning Specialist Patricia Relph ("Dr. Pat") shared with masquerade guests that the center serves tens of thousands of kids each year and works with 30,000 students and teachers each year, adding that "teachers are our main students." Resources offered by the center for educators include the Arts With Education Institute, SmART Residency, professional development and the ARTeacher Fellowship.

John Furner, Walmart U.S. president and CEO, served as Masquerade Ball honorary chairman, and event co-chairmen were Jeff Clapper, of 8th and Walton, and Tony Waller, of Walmart. The evening included entertainment by The Huntertones, The Mix Tapes and the Bentonville High School Choir, along with a live and silent auction.

Lesley Baker (from left), Mark Henneberger, Becky Brink and Walton Arts Center CEO Peter Lane and Barb Putman help welcome guests to the Masquerade Ball on Feb. 12. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Lia Uribe (from left), Anne O'Leary-Kelly and Jody Dilday, Walton Arts Center board members, gather at the Feb. 12 fundraiser. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Mark Henneberger (from left), Tony Waller and Megan Timberlake Walton Arts Center board members and Corporate Leadership Council members help welcome guests to the nonprofit organization's benefit Feb. 12. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Tim and Carey Fenton (from left) and Caitlin and Chris Knight attend the Walton Arts Center benefit. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Kathy and Joe Farnan (from left), Emily and Jacob Pfeifer and Ashley and David Garske enjoy the Masquerade on Feb. 12. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Jason and Jill Suel (from left) and Jaclyn and Raymond House stand for a photo at the Walton Arts Center Masquerade Ball. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

