Charges upgraded to murder in shooting death of Camden man

CAMDEN -- A Camden woman who was previously charged with manslaughter related to her husband's death is now facing a murder charge in the case, prosecutor Lane Reeder said.

Elizabeth Haynie's charges have been upgraded to first-degree murder in the Sept. 6, 2021, shooting death of her husband, Jerome Haynie.

"The evidence that was presented at Elizabeth Haynie's first appearance was enough for manslaughter with what probable cause was found for by the judge," Reeder said. "Once we got the file together after that to make the actual filing decision, which is done in the prosecutor's office, there was enough present in the file to charge murder in the first degree."

An affidavit from Ouachita County sheriff's office states that deputies were dispatched in September to a residence on Arkansas 24, where they met Haynie, who was "hysterically stating to come inside and that her husband needed an ambulance."

Two juvenile males were also present outside the residence, and Haynie told police her juvenile daughter was inside the home.

According to police, the deputies followed Haynie inside the home, where they found a man, later identified as Jerome Haynie, lying on the floor.

A Glock handgun was also found on the floor near his hands, according to police.

The report states that deputies asked Haynie what happened and she stated, "We were arguing. We keep a gun right there on the gun cabinet and he was pushing me, and I grabbed it and he pushed me and it went off."

One of the children told police that none of them saw anything happen, but that they had heard a loud bang, according to the report. She told deputies her mother entered her room and told her to call an ambulance.

Another one of the children present told police that their parents "argued every once in a while: and that it had been physical in the past from both parents." They stated that there had never been punching but mainly pushing, according to the report.

EMS arrived and determined that Jerome Haynie was dead. Deputies observed a gunshot wound in the upper left side of his chest.

Haynie was released on a signature bond of $10,000 by Judge Hamilton Singleton in September.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 14.