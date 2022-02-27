Chicken and Wild Rice a satisfying meal on actor/director’s hectic days

Even the busiest of thespians have to eat -- and Ed McClure is certainly one of those right now. In addition to his law practice with Matthews, Campbell, Rhoads, McClure & Thompson in Rogers, he's artistic director for Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory, across Second Street from his office in downtown Rogers, co-director with Brenda Nemec of the musical wrapping up this weekend, "Something Rotten" -- and he has a couple of cameo roles in the show besides. (Yes, he does dance. I love it, I love it, I love it!) And next, he'll helm a Steve Martin comedy, "Meteor Shower," which has been waiting to take the stage since the beginning of the pandemic -- and finally will March 25 through April 3.

When fast food isn't enough, Chicken and Wild Rice is one of McClure's favorite "go to" meals -- comfort food shared with wife Kathy, potluck contribution or delivery for an ailing neighbor or friend. It's simple but delicious, he adds, and both ingredients and prep effort are minimal.

"I love this recipe because my now retired law partner Craig A. Campbell gave me the recipe many years ago," McClure says. "It was the first recipe he shared with me, and I have it completely memorized because every friend I have has been or will be served this dish."

Chicken and Wild Rice

Ingredients

1 package of Uncle Ben's Long Grain Wild Rice (not the instant or quick cook time, the long cook stuff!)

1 can of Cream of Mushroom soup

1 can of Cream of Chicken soup

1 cup of water or 1/2 cup water and ½ cup of Pinot Grigio (reserve the remainder of the Pino Grigio bottle to drink while cooking!)

4-6 frozen skinless chicken breasts

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a sprayed 9-by-13 baking dish (or smaller) combine the wild rice, the flavor packet, the water (or the water and wine). In separate bowl, mix together the two cans of soup so they are combined. Add 2 large tablespoons of the soup mixture into the rice, flavor packet, water (or water and wine) and stir to mix. The soup mixture will appear "clumpy," but that is OK.

Drink one glass of the reserved Pinot Grigio.

Place the 4-6 frozen skinless chicken breasts on top of the ingredients in the baking dish. Season the chicken breasts with a medium amount of salt and a heavy-handed amount of black pepper. Add the remaining soup mixture to the top of the baking dish, covering the entire top of all the ingredients as much as possible. Cover with foil.

Place the baking dish into the preheated oven and bake, covered, for 45 minutes.

Drink another glass of the reserved Pinot Grigio.

After 45 minutes, remove the foil from the baking dish, and bake uncovered for another 15 minutes.

Remove from oven, and let stand for 15 minutes. Serve with what Pinot Grigio you have left. Or better still, open another bottle.

Local Flavors lets our own Northwest Arkansas celebrities share their favorite dishes. Send suggestions to bmartin@nwadg.com.