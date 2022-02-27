Civility in the pit

James Sturch of Batesville is a nice young man, which probably is the issue.

He's 31 and has been a member of the Arkansas Legislature a fourth of his life--since he was 23. First he was a House member; then, for the last three years, he's been in the Senate.

He is a Republican, of course. That goes without saying of anyone elected to public office from non-Delta areas of rural Arkansas.

He admits to being a political junkie from childhood, working in the early campaigns of Mike Huckabee. He's a collector of Arkansas political memorabilia.

He teaches 11th-grade civics and economics at Batesville's Southside Public Charter High School. He comes from a long line of Baptist preachers and perhaps has been influenced by that in speaking style.

On Wednesday, Feb. 16, he sought and received a "point of personal privilege" to address the Senate. He proceeded to lament the chamber's steady recent-year decline in civility and collegiality and rise of personal animosity and spiteful sniping.

He said legislative service was a special honor and privilege. He said partisan and opinion differences should not affect respectful personal interaction.

Sturch became a bit emotional, mostly when he said that he and his wife as yet had no children, and that he regretted that his children will be too young to achieve a keen awareness of the tone he sought to keep in his eventually term-limited service.

As he walked to his back-row seat after speaking, senators rose in standing applause. He got pats on the back and handshakes. Speaking immediately afterward on the next order of business, state Sen. Clarke Tucker, Democrat of Little Rock, said he had never heard the Senate as quiet as when Sturch was speaking.

It probably would not be far off the mark, a Senate source told me, to say Sturch's remarks were appreciated by the Senate 33-to-1.

I am told that one senator failed to stand and applaud, and that it was Trent Garner of El Dorado.

He's the snarling combat-ready right-wing bulldog off Tom Cotton's senatorial staff who is not running again because, he says, he needs to make money for his family. His father-in-law is running to replace him. Senators and Senate observers are thinking, and hoping, that surely pop-in-law won't be quite so alienating a personality.

On the evening after Sturch spoke, Garner posted, true to form, on Twitter: "A state senator saying from the well that senators are more 'special' than the public, that backroom deals should be the norm, and that we should compromise our principles to be nice while he is crying doesn't seem like something we should cheer, but that's just me."

To be clear: Sturch said legislative service was a rare privilege, not that the Legislature was more special than the public; he advocated finding common ground among disagreeable parties on issues, such as in a matter dividing the Municipal League and the Association of Arkansas Counties, but did not endorse backroom deals; and he said differing opinions should be dealt with in a respectful manner, but not compromised.

Which principle is it, anyway, that has one ridiculing a colleague's emotional plea for more civil conduct? Is that in the beatitudes: Blessed are the huffy?

Sturch is entirely too young to be of such an endangered breed of Arkansas Republican--plenty conservative to be sure, drawing good grades from the NRA and the Family Council, but interested as a legislator in ideologically muted pursuit of policy solutions. He gets enthusiastic relating that he had that bill to make availability uniform and provide scholarship funding for concurrent college credit courses for high school juniors and seniors.

He's been attacked frequently by the right-wing Conduit for America, which simply will not excuse working toward the pragmatic center on anything. But he's been elected consistently, so far, from conservative Independence County and surrounding conservative counties.

He has drawn two Republican opponents to his re-nomination this spring, one of them state Rep. John Payton, a car dealer and auctioneer from Cleburne County who sponsored that Texas-style abortion bill in the House and will come at Sturch, as others have before, from the hostile right.

It is yet another example of the curious circumstance by which the most interesting and consequential matters on the ballot this year in Arkansas will be Republican primaries for legislative seats, particularly the Senate.

With Garner leaving and the lightning rod of Jason Rapert gone to a race for lieutenant governor, the Sturch-Payton race across white rural conservative north-central Arkansas will join a couple of other races in going a long way in determining whether we'll see the emergence of the kinder, gentler place of policy this young man seeks or more of the recent Republican-on-Republican snake pit.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.



