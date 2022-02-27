Club news: Photographers, astronomers, Civil War buffs and more

Photo Club

The Bella Vista Photography Club has announced its first-, second- and third-place winners for its monthly photo contest. The theme for February's contest was "Still Life."

The winners -- Mickey Arlow, first place; Kelly Ballard, second place; and Hugh Maddox, third place -- were voted on during the club's meeting held Feb. 16 at the First Community Bank in Jane, Mo.

The club's next meeting is scheduled for March 15. The challenge theme for the month of March is "Art."

Information: Email board@bellavistapc.org.

Calico Cut-Ups

The Calico Cut-Ups will meet at 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista. Park behind the church on the lower level leaving the drive-through clear for loading and unloading. The program for February is "Return to Learn," and a few of the members will present short demos in fabric dying, faux flange binding, wool applique, fidget quilts and drawstring purses, and another one of our members giving her quilt story.

Guests are welcome for a $5 guest fee. This fee will be applied to your membership fee if you choose to join the guild the same day you visit.

Watch for the club's coming event in April. Calico Cut-Ups is planning a Country Store on April 1 and 2 with all your quilting wants and needs for sale.

Information: myrlenemcz@aol.com.

Ozark Society

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Buffalo National River on March 1, 1972, the Ozark Society is hosting two day-hikes on March 1: Hike No. 1 is from Ponca to Steel Creek; Hike No. 2 is from Centerpoint Trailhead to Goat Trail. For both hikes, meet at the Ponca Low Water Bridge for instructions at 9:30 a.m.

Information: ozarksociety.net or osvp@ozarksociety.net.

Garden Club

The Garden Club of Rogers will meet 10:30 a.m. March 1 at Grace Baptist Church, 2409 W. New Hope Road in Rogers.

The program will be presented by the Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs president, Terri Waterman, from Little Rock. The program will be "Flower Power." Waterman will speak on the study of using native plants verses cultivars of natives.

There will be pass along plants and magazines, along with a horticulture report and drawing for plant of the month. Lunch will be catered, and reservations are necessary.

Information: ssbrinley@gmail.com.

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike March 2 on the Chinquapin Trail. This will be a 3.5 mile loop hike. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Big Sugar Creek State Park, which is about six miles east of Pineville, Mo., on Big Sugar Creek Road (county road SEW24).

Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, Trail Boss, at (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net.

Information: bvhikingclub.com.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at 11:45 a.m. March 3 at Mermaids Restaurant in Fayetteville. Nick Zazal and Brian Crowne will speak about the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion. Lunch is $15.

There is still a Zoom option for those interested. Email the club for a link to the meeting

Information: Email fvillerotary@gmail.com.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. March 3 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way.

The program will tell the story of Aaron Van Winkle, an enslaved man who was born in Alabama and after being brought to Arkansas served the Van Winkle family, first as a bondsman and then an employee. He helped restore the devastated holdings of the family after the Civil War and became a resident of Bentonville. The program will be presented by Dr. Chris Huggard and Jerry Moore from Northwest Arkansas Community College.

The meeting is free, and donations are accepted to help defray expenses.

Information: (812) 899-2049 or e-mail dkp55@ymail.com.

Orchid Society

The 11th annual Orchid Show & Sale, put on by the Orchid Society of the Ozarks, returns March 4-6 to the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. The public is invited to browse and shop these stunning plants. This special exhibit will feature displays of orchids from regional orchid societies and individuals, which will be judged by American Orchid Society accredited judges.

The show will be held inside the event hall. Masks are required while inside the building.

Orchid Show hours are 5 to 7:30 p.m. March 4; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 5; and noon to 4 p.m. March 6.

Orchid Show admission will be paid at the door, and is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for kids 3 and younger. All guests, including garden members, must pay admission to attend this special exhibit. Enjoy free entry into the Garden with admission to the Orchid Show & Sale.

Information: (479) 310-9444 or email samarak@cox.net.

Astronomers

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society is an amateur astronomy club based in Northwest Arkansas. Meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville. The next regular meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. March 8, featuring a speaker, constellation of the month, and an Astro Fundamentals video.

Information: President Bill Murphy at (479) 855-7180.

Altrusa

Altrusa will be holding a game day luncheon for anyone interested from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 9 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. The price for entry is $60 for a table of four. This is not a women's event, and everyone is welcome. New and gently used children's book donations are accepted.

Information: riverman77414@yahoo.com.

Veterans

The Northwest Arkansas Veterans Council announced the groundbreaking ceremony for the first new wall in the expansion plan honoring veterans. The event will take place at 11 a.m. March 19 at the Veterans Wall of Honor, located at 103 Veterans Way in Bella Vista. The public is invited to come for this event. Space is still available for those who wish to honor a veteran.

Information: vetwallofhonor.org.

Officers

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America held its February Dinner meeting on Feb. 18. The chapter welcomed 23 new members, spouses, and guests in addition to regular members at Mermaids in Fayetteville.

The Military Officers Association of America is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to serve members of the uniformed services, their families and survivors through advocacy for a strong national defense and service to the local community.

Information: (479) 799-5639 or email davidderophillips@gmail.com.

