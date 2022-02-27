COLLEGE SOFTBALL Arkansas looking to keep its offense htot

College Softball

Woo Pig Classic

at Bogle Park

Today

Kansas vs. Nebraska, 10 a.m.

Louisville vs. Nebraska, 12:15 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Kansas, 2:45 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Louisville, 5 p.m.

Monday

Nebraska vs. Louisville, 9:30 a.m.

Arkansas vs. Louisville, 11:45 a.m.

Arkansas vs. Nebraska, 2 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas softball Coach Courtney Deifel said her team did some things better in the second weekend of the regular season, but there's still work to be done.

The Razorbacks' offense awakened in last weekend's Razorback Invitational, averaging just under 10 runs a game in going 4-1. But it can be even better, Deifel said.

No. 8 Arkansas (7-3) will get another crack beginning today as it hosts Louisville for three games over the next two days. The recent winter weather wreaked havoc with the schedule of what was supposed to be a multi-team classic. It was first pushed back a day, then sliced from three days to two and multiple teams dropped out.

The Razorbacks will now play a single game today against Louisville at 5 and a doubleheader against Louisville on Monday. The Monday doubleheader will begin at 10 a.m.

First baseman Danielle Gibson, a preseason All-SEC selection, is off to a torrid start. She's hitting a team-best .556 with 2 home runs, 4 doubles and 9 RBI. Freshman Kacie Hoffman, who saw her first action last weekend, went 5-for-14 with two homers, but a few others are still searching to hit their stride.

"We aren't clicking yet, but yet we're finding ways to we're finding ways to get job done more often than not," Deifel said. "I think it's starting to expand out from just Danielle and Hannah [Gammill]. And I don't think we're there entirely yet, but that's fine, too.

"I think we have five or so swinging it pretty well and hopefully we'll get the rest on board this coming weekend."

Gammill, a sophomore third baseman from Beebe, said the group has grown together as a team over the past couple of weeks.

"I think the first weekend we were definitely pressing," said Gammill, who leads the team with four homers and 12 RBI. "You always have those first weekend jitters or at least I do, and I know a lotta people did. I feel like just getting games underneath our belt and I feel like the first weekend is just the first weekend."

Leadoff hitter KB Sides, a graduate transfer from Alabama, has shown off her speed already -- leading the country with 14 stolen bases.

Freshman shortstop Spencer Prigge tweaked her back last weekend and her recovery will take some time, Deifel said. In addition, she said designated player Linnie Malkin will hopefully return to the lineup this weekend after missing the last seven games for undisclosed reasons. Freshman Raigan Kramer, who's played in just one game, could also see more action soon.

Deifel said the pitching overall needs to be better this weekend, but Jenna Bloom was solid and ace Mary Haff pitched better than her numbers indicated last weekend. Illinois took advantage of a stiff wind blowing out to score six runs off Haff in an 8-6 loss.