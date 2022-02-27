Conway finishes undefeated run





CONWAY -- There hasn't been a team from Arkansas that's given top-ranked Conway the kind of issues No. 2 North Little Rock did Saturday afternoon.

But just like they did in their previous 21 games against in-state competition, the Lady Wampus Cats did what needed to be done to walk away with a victory.

Alexis Cox and Kamille Brown took turns knocking down critical shots in the fourth quarter to help Conway outlast the Lady Charging Wildcats 73-66 in front of a large matinee crowd at Buzz Bolding Arena.

"Oh man, I can't say enough about this group," said Conway Coach Ashley Hutchcraft, whose team finished a perfect run through the 6A-Central Conference and will be a No. 1 seed in next week's Class 6A state tournament at Little Rock Southwest's Gryphon Arena. "I mean, if you think about it, we played the No. 2 [North Little Rock], No. 3 [Fort Smith Northside] and No. 4 [Bryant] seeds from our conference this week. Ordinarily, this would've been kind of a bye week for us, but that wouldn't have been good. All the covid stuff forced rescheduling and things like that, and going into next week, you want a week like this to challenge you.

"What we just went through, it can't get any more challenging."

Conway (28-1, 14-0 6A-Central), however, met that challenge head on and calmly beat both Northside and Bryant by double digits on the road before returning home and fending off its long-time rival.

Chloe Clardy turned in a game-high 28 points for the Lady Wampus Cats, but it was the big-play ability of both Cox and Brown that allowed Conway to cap its regular-season finale in style.

The duo combined to score 12 of the Lady Wampus Cats' 18 fourth-quarter points, including their last 10. What made the tandem's feat even more impressive was that those points came when Conway desperately needed them.

With her team holding a slim 44-42 lead with 4:31 showing in the third, Cox, a freshman, drilled a three-pointer just as the shot clock expired to start a 7-0 run that pushed the Lady Wampus Cats' advantage to nine. In the fourth quarter, she made another 21-footer that put Conway up 66-55 with 4:17 to go in the game.

"That basket right there at the shot clock, that was huge," North Little Rock Coach Daryl Fimple explained. "Conway made several big shots, and hats off to [Coach Hutchcraft] because she does a great job and has those girls playing extremely hard every game. With that team, I think the more you play them, the better it makes you.

"But my kids kept swinging, and they've been doing that all year. I tell them to just keep swinging and see what happens."

North Little Rock (24-4, 12-2) swung away to climb back in it. After Cox's shot gave Conway it's 11-point cushion, the Lady Charging Wildcats scored nine of the game's next 11 points, to trim its deficit to 68-64 by the 1:56 mark. The Lady Charging Wildcats were down 70-66 with 40 seconds left and had possession when Brown came up with a steal and scored while being fouled. Her ensuing free throw completed the three-point play to extend Conway's lead. The junior then recorded another steal not long after to seal the victory.

"Huge, huge plays," Hutchcraft said. "I think our depth has been a difference-maker all year. If it's not Emerie [Bohanon], it's been Lex or Kamille or somebody else. Kalayna [King] hit a big three. ... I think that's just the glory of our team because we trust them.

"And then, Chloe was just amazing. She's our leader, and she takes a beating every single night, but she just keeps coming."

Clardy had 19 of her points in the first half, including 13 in the second period, to help Conway pull into a 38-38 tie by halftime. She tacked on nine more over the next quarter and a half before Brown and Cox began finding their marks.

Destine Duckworth had a team-high 21 points for the Lady Charging Wildcats, who outrebounded the Lady Wampus Cats 33-22. Amauri Williams gathered in 19 points and 10 boards, and April Edwards chimed in with 14 points. North Little Rock, which will be a No. 2 seed, has won 14 of its last 16 games, with the lone losses coming to Conway.

"We were right there," Fimple said. "We're playing 10 kids, and all 10 of them are doing something that's helping us win. They were ready to play from the jump, and they've been that way for the past week or two. We didn't get it done [Saturday], but I really like what I've seen out of them, and the way they've played."

Saturday’s games

BOYS

6A-CENTRAL

LR Central 81, Fort Smith Northside 52

Cabot 64, Little Rock Southwest 45

Conway 73, North Little Rock 66

6A-WEST

Rogers Heritage 56, Rogers 51

Bentonville West 58, Springdale 53

5A-EAST

West Memphis 62, Batesville 37

5A-WEST

Greenwood 69, Greenbrier 51

Russellville 58, Van Buren 50

Siloam Springs 46, Vilonia 37

Alma 39, Mountain Home 32

GIRLS

6A-CENTRAL

LR Central 50, Fort Smith Northside 43

Cabot 55, Little Rock Southwest 19

Conway 73, North Little Rock 66

6A-WEST

Bentonville 67, Fort Smith Southside 45

Rogers Heritage 65, Rogers 44

Bentonville West 67, Springdale 48

5A-EAST

West Memphis 65, Batesville 33

5A-WEST

Greenwood 75, Greenbrier 51

Russellville 62, Van Buren 62

Vilonia 56, Siloam Springs 38

Alma 42, Mountain Home 32













Gallery: NLR vs. Conway Girls Basketball







