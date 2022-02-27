Council rejects paying advisers

A resolution that was voted down during Tuesday's Pine Bluff City Council meeting that would authorize a payment of $24,300 to financial consultants William Moss and George Stepps for extra work they did, became a subject of contention between the involved parties.

According to the resolution, the consultants invoiced the city for $24,300 for an additional 162 hours of work performed without prior authorization from the council to perform the work -- but both Stepps and Moss claim that statement was untrue.

"The invoice showed the total amount of hours worked, but because the council only approved 100 hours, the invoice amount was only $15,000," said Stepps.

The Pine Bluff Commercial obtained two invoices from Stepps, Moss, and also one from the mayor's office.

The first invoice, dated Dec. 15, 2021, in the amount of $15,000, states that to date the maximum of 100 hours at a rate of $150 per hour had been reached and per the agreement, the hours and termination date can be extended by resolution of the city council.

"That invoice was to request an additional 200 hours but the mayor said the council would only approve 100," said Stepps.

During Tuesday's council meeting, that resolution for payment of the first additional 100 hours was approved.

The second invoice, dated Jan. 10, 2022, in the amount of $15,000, states that a total of 362 hours had been recorded since the initial billing of Dec. 15.

"The invoice showed the total amount of hours worked, but because the council only approved 100 hours, I invoiced her for 100 hours," said Stepps.

Mayor Shirley Washington said when she received the second invoice she looked at the bottom number of $15,000 and passed it on so it could be paid.

"He [Stepps] called me days later several times asking when they were going to receive payment for the additional 162 hours," said Washington, who added that she received the invoice while rushing to get to a meeting. "I knew that we owed them for the second 100 hours. I looked at the paper and it said $15,000. I never looked at it again until he called me and told me about the note on there and I told him I didn't read that."

Stepps said he never contacted the mayor about the additional 162 hours. Either way, the decision was now in the hands of council members who said they received a text message from Washington inquiring if the additional 162 hours should be paid.

Council Member Joni Alexander said she was against paying the additional amount. Council Member Ivan Whitfield, who supported the resolution on Tuesday, said he expressed his support in the text messages.

"They had reduced their rate to $150. They did a good job and recreated the way our budget book will look from now on," he said. "My thought was then we got a choice -- we can pay them an additional 100, 162 or nothing. I voted to pay them for the 162."

Whitfield said when he got Tuesday's agenda for the council meeting and saw the resolution for payment of the additional 162 hours, which was sponsored by Washington, he was surprised when she voted against it.

During Tuesday's council meeting, Whitfield and Council Members Bruce Lockett, Steven Mays and Glen Brown Sr. supported the resolution resulting in a 4-4 split.

Mayor Washington voted against the resolution, thereby breaking the tie.

"I took it as if she was going along with it," said Whitfield. "If she wasn't going to go with it, we could have ended it with the text messages or she could have said she wasn't going to go with it and asked one of us to sponsor it."

Washington said that, from the beginning, she was guided by legal counsel on the matter and trusted it would be handled in the best way seen fit. She said several phone calls with Stepps about the additional hours are what led her to seek guidance.

"The council needed to make a decision on if they were going to pay these additional hours or not," said Washington. "There may have been some misunderstanding and miscommunication, but I wasn't trying to make them [Moss and Stepps] look bad."

When asked if they now wanted payment for the additional 162 hours, Stepps said if that's what the council wanted to do -- then yes.

"I wouldn't turn down no pay because the hours were worked. We worked those hours," said Stepps.

When asked why didn't they stop work once they reached the contractual agreement of hours as suggested by Washington, both Stepps and Moss said they were never told to stop.

"Because of our code of ethics that we operate under as accountants we would no way get them in a contract and stop what we had started because they didn't give us the additional hours that we asked for," said Stepps. "Regardless of whether we get paid or not we were going to finish the job we started."