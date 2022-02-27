Cyclones all set for Big 12 showdown

AMES, Iowa -- Ashley Joens scored 24 points as No. 9 Iowa State pulled away for a 71-55 win over Texas Tech on Saturday.

Joens hit 9 of 14 of shots and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Cyclones (24-4, 13-3 Big 12) assured themselves at least a share of the conference lead heading into a Monday showdown with Baylor.

"We're all excited," Joens said of playing the fifth-ranked Bears with a possible Big 12 title on the line. "Any time you get to play Baylor at home with all our fans. ... It's a big game, so we have to come ready to go."

Emily Ryan added 11 points and nine assists for Iowa State.

Taylah Thomas led Tech (10-17, 3-13) with 16 points. Lexi Donarski added 10.

Tech took a brief 35-33 lead in the third quarter, before Joens ignited a 14-2 Cyclones run with a three-pointer. Beatriz Jordao added back-to-back layups and Nyamer Diew hit a three-pointer from the right wing as Iowa State built a 47-37 advantage.

"Our defense picked up in the second half," Joens said. "That kind of help lead us to more fluent offense as well."

A basket by Morgan Kane helped the Cyclones take a 55-41 lead into the fourth quarter. A Ryan three-pointer with 6:21 left put the Cyclones up 64-47.

In other women's games involving Top 25 teams on Saturday, Anna Wilson stole an inbound pass and scored the go-ahead basket with 1:05 to play, and No. 2 Stanford avoided a major upset in beating Washington 63-56. Cameron Brink had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Stanford (25-3, 16-0 Pac-12), including two critical boards on the defensive end the final 40 seconds. Lexie Hull added 15 points. ... NaLyssa Smith scored a career-high 31 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, and fifth-ranked Baylor remained tied for the Big 12 lead with an 85-77 victory over Kansas. Smith only had one assist, but that came on Ja'Mee Asberry's three-pointer midway through the third quarter that finally put Baylor ahead to stay. Asberry finished with 19 points while Queen Egbo had 14 points and nine rebounds. With two conference games remaining, the Bears (23-5, 13-3) can guarantee at least a share of their 12th consecutive Big 12 title with a win at No. 9 Iowa State (24-4, 13-3) on Monday night. ... DeYona Gaston made of 8 of 8 from the floor and scored 16 points, Joanne Allen-Taylor added 12 points to help No. 11 Texas beat TCU 77-42 for the Longhorns' sixth consecutive win. Lauren Ebo had eight points and 10 rebounds for Texas (21-6, 11-5 Big 12) and Rori Harmon had five points and 11 assists. ... Taylor Chavez hit five three-pointers and scored a season-high 18 points and No. 12 Arizona defeated Southern California 68-59. Shaina Pellington added 14 points, Lauren Ware had 12 with 11 rebounds and Sam Thomas scored 10 as the Wildcats (20-6, 10-6 Pac-12) found a way to win without leading scorer Cate Reese. Reese, who averages 14.6 points a game, was injured late in a 72-67 loss at Washington State last weekend and her return is unknown. ... Shaylee Gonzales scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds in No. 19 BYU's 82-52 rout of Pacific. The Cougars cap a 25-2 regular season and earn the West Coast Conference's top seed into next week's tournament in Las Vegas with a 15-1 conference record. ... Taylor Robertson beat the buzzer with a three-pointer to give No. 20 Oklahoma a dramatic 72-69 victory over Kansas State. Robertson took a pass from Nydia Lampkin along the left sideline and drilled the three-pointer as time was running out. The shot capped a wild final four minutes in which six of the last seven made baskets were three-pointers. Twice Kansas State tied the score with a three-pointer, including Laura Macke's shot that tied it with 22 seconds left. The Sooners were 5 for 20 from three-point distance before making their last three in the closing stretch. Robertson finished with 17 points for Oklahoma (22-6, 11-5 Big 12). ... Kierstan Bell and Tishara Morehouse combined to score 44 points to spark No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast over Jacksonville 78-55. Florida Gulf Coast closed out the regular season with a 26-2 record and went 15-1 in ASUN play, earning the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. Florida Gulf Coast finished its regular season on a four-game win streak and won 19 of its last 20 games. ... Sydney Parrish scored 18 points and No. 25 Oregon secured the second seed in the Pac-12 tournament with a 73-65 win over Utah, the Ducks' 12th-consecutive win over the Utes. Oregon won despite losing most of a 16-point third-quarter lead as Utah's Jenna Johnson scored 17 of her career high 27 points in the third quarter.

