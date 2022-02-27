EDITORIAL: Super reading: An alternative to buzzwords

The consultants "facilitating" the Little Rock School Board's search for a new superintendent may need a nudge in another direction. Thankfully, the board has members who know how to do that a little more politely than we ever will. May they have strength. They'll need it.

A search firm presented a nine-point list of "desired leadership qualities" that it's looking for in a replacement for Superintendent Mike Poore, who is retiring--bless him and darn it. One of the firm's nine points should have been: Find another Mike Poore.

The consultants say they put together the list after interviewing focus groups and conducting online surveys of people in the community. And we don't doubt it. But as an old editorial page editor once told us, you can't lead a community when you're trying to reflect it. Better to show the way than follow the crowd.

The people of Little Rock got for their money a list of buzzwords and buzz-phrases that sound more like a corporate offsite leadership speaker than something that will help schools. But we suppose that is the education/business/boardroom culture today. More's the pity.

The consultants say they are looking for superintendent candidates who would be "a student-centered leader who will incorporate equity, diversity and inclusivity as part of the landscape of the overall well-being of students, staff and community." We have no idea what that means.

They are also looking for somebody who is politically savvy and courageous. (Sometimes those are mutually exclusive things.) They want candidates who are "data informed." (As opposed to another way to be informed?) They want somebody who is "sensitive to multiple political agendas" but who also "believes in accountability." (Those are often mutually exclusive.) The list of preferred qualities can be found here: arkansasonline.com/224lrsd/

We agree with board member Jeff Wood, who said at a meeting last week that more emphasis should be placed on making gains in student achievement. We'd bet a lot of citizens of Little Rock wouldn't care a bit if the next superintendent "incorporates inclusivity" or is "culturally competent" if more students get better educated.

The next superintendent of Little Rock's schools--and not only Little Rock's schools--should keep improving. Keep pushing. Keep demanding. Keep encouraging. Keep making the decisions it takes to make schools better, teachers better, the front office better, test scores better . . . the future of students better. For when they walk out of graduation ceremonies, those young people should be prepared for college or the workforce or the military or whatever their future holds.

The main emphasis for the next superintendent should be improving student achievement, with the emphasis on narrowing the gap between achievement of minority students when compared to the rest of the student body. When hiring a new super, the board's priority should be finding somebody who has already done that, in a different district from somewhere in the nation. (Late note from Friday's newspaper: The school board asked for exactly that, according to our news story. This school board seems to be on the right path in many ways.)

Some of us remember Roy Brooks. He came from Orange County, Fla., with a history of improving schools. When he was hired away from the Orlando area to come to this state, he had raised student performance in 28 of the Florida district's lowest-performing schools. That is the kind of résumé the board should be looking for.

The board should also give great weight to a superintendent who says he or she is willing to provide a more student-focused education by reducing administrative bloat at headquarters. And then using that money to help struggling students.

Just look at the student-employee ratio. Different numbers can be found in different places, but the district's website says it had about 24,000 students in 2018. And about 3,800 employees. That's 6.3 students for every employee. The National Center for Education Statistics says the number of classroom teachers in Little Rock's district is about 1,600.

If that number is even close, then that tells the rest of us how many people are employed in the school district, but not in the classroom.

We agree with the consultants on at least this much: The next superintendent will have to be courageous.

Courageous enough to take on this kind of thing.