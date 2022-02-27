Family crisis group holds ribbon-cutting for resource center

2021

The 100 Families Initiative in Sebastian County served 393 clients in 2021. This equals 360 families and 864 children.

Source: 100 Families Initiative in Sebastian County

FORT SMITH -- An initiative in the River Valley celebrated the opening of a new headquarters designed to serve as a connection space to help get families the resources they need.

The United Way of Fort Smith Area's 100 Families Initiative in Sebastian County held a ribbon cutting for its resource center Friday afternoon. The center is in Suite 101 at 423 Rogers Ave. in downtown Fort Smith.

Heather Edwards, Sebastian County coordinator for 100 Families, said the initiative began moving into the space in December. The program seeks be a welcoming, distinct space both clients and partner agencies can identify more easily.

"People can come here whether they're new clients or current clients and get some resources, but really we're more of a connection point," Edwards said. "We're not doing a lot of the services out of the office necessarily. We're making sure that people get connected to the most appropriate resources for their situation, whatever that looks like for them."

The initiative was previously in the United Way's building at 120 N. 13th St., according to Edwards. The new resource center, which is in close proximity to other social service providers, is also meant to be a collaborative space in which the program's partners can meet and provide resources, such as training.

Karen Phillips, director of 100 Families Initiative for the Little Rock-based Restore Hope Arkansas, said this organization launched the program in Sebastian County in February 2019.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson created Restore Hope Arkansas in 2015 to bridge a gap between government services and communities struggling to reduce the incarceration rate, facilitate a successful re-entry from incarceration to freedom and reduce how many children are entering Arkansas' foster care system, according to the organization's website.

The 100 Families Initiative uses community resources to help families move from an environment of crisis to one in which they're thriving, the Restore Hope website states. This is done by engaging community partners, training agencies on a collaborative case management system and recruiting case managers to respond when a family is in crisis. The areas the organization seeks to address with families include housing, transportation, employment, education, addiction and recovery and food stability.

Phillips said the United Way began taking on the 100 Families Initiative as one of its own programs in May 2020. Under the current arrangement, Edwards functions as a United Way employee in building an "alliance" between the initiative and local partners while Restore Hope offers the collaborative case management system HopeArk, as well as training on this system and other resources for these organizations.

Phillips described the initiative's new resource center as a "national model." She said it will provide a place families who are in crisis will know to go to to get not only one-time emergency crisis help, but be looked at holistically to help ensure they aren't in the same predicament in the following months.

The 100 Families Initiative has a presence in Sebastian, Crawford, White and Pulaski counties, according to Phillips. It plans to launch in Pope and Miller counties this year, in addition to Bowie County in Texas, which includes Texarkana.

Marie Robinson is the community coordinator for the Safe Babies Court Team in Sebastian County. The project is through the national, Washington, D.C.-based organization Zero to Three, which focuses on early childhood development.

Robinson said most, if not all, of the Safe Babies Court Team's clients are referred to the 100 Families Initiative in Sebastian County due to them being families in crisis. She has also been storing some resources at the new resource center with the hope of serving families there. She believes the space will help the Safe Babies Court Team do what it does to a greater extent due to it being more specific to its immediate needs than the initiative's previous location.

Friday's ribbon cutting was held on the same day as the 100 Families Initiative in Sebastian County's three-year anniversary, according to Edwards.

Members from the Fort Smith community gather on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at a ribbon-cutting for the 100 Families Initiative in Fort Smith. The initiative offers services in four counties in Arkansas and will next open a resource center at 423 Rogers Avenue in downtown Fort Smith. The mission of 100 Families is to help parents and expectant parents in need of health services, housing, employment, education, food, childcare and other resources. Visit nwaonline.com/220227Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

