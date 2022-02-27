Fayetteville narrowing scope of North Street corridor project as anticipated expenses exceed budget

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city plans to undertake work on two major intersections along North Street but leave other parts of the corridor project for another day, including a controversial mini-roundabout proposed near a neighborhood.

The City Council's Transportation Committee on Tuesday reviewed plans for a project to improve North Street from Garland Avenue to Mission Boulevard. The purpose of the review was to narrow the focus of the project because anticipated expenses exceed the budget.

The original amount allocated for the project from a bond issue voters approved in 2019 was just more than $3.4 million. The city so far has spent more than $233,000 on early design work, leaving nearly $3.2 million. However, the estimated cost for the total project is nearly $5 million.

The project is divided into five segments. City staff listed the segments in priority order and suggested moving forward on two. The committee agreed.

The first segment is the North Street and College Avenue intersection, with an estimated cost of $380,000.

The second segment covers the North Street and Garland Avenue intersection east to Leverett Avenue, ending at the Razorback Greenway. Estimated cost is $2.6 million.

Other segments -- from the Razorback Greenway east past Gregg Avenue to College Avenue, and from College Avenue east to Mission Boulevard -- could be included in the city's annual sidewalk work program or a future phase of bond work, Public Works Director Chris Brown said.

City staff initially didn't have the scope of the project nailed down very well, he said. The city hired McClelland Consulting Engineers in March to survey the corridor and come up with conceptual designs. The survey better defined what work was needed and the cost, Brown said. He said rising costs associated with inflation because of the covid-19 pandemic also played a factor.

The City Council will review the committee's recommendation and decide whether to move ahead with detailed design leading to construction for the first two segments. Construction would happen in phases, likely late this year or early 2023.

A left turn lane would be added for westbound traffic on North Street trying to turn south onto College Avenue at the intersection. Eastbound traffic already has a turn lane to head north onto College Avenue. With the added turn lane, cars would be able to move in both directions at the same time, rather than alternating one side at a time like now.

The added turn lane and a sidewalk would require more right of way along Washington County-owned property at the southeast corner of the intersection, Brown said. City staff are unsure at this point how much more right of way would be needed. North Street west of the intersection likely would not need more right of way, he said.

The Garland Avenue and North Street intersection would become more pedestrian-friendly, Brown has said. The area sees many people walking with Harps grocery store, a shopping center and the University of Arkansas campus all nearby, he said.

The right turn lanes extending from the intersection on three sides would be replaced with landscaping and sidewalks. Medians also would serve as pedestrian islands to give walkers a place to stand if they get caught after the crossing light changes.

Both sides of North Street would have sidewalks east of the Garland intersection to Scull Creek Trail, which doubles as the Razorback Greenway.

Lindell Avenue, stemming from North Street east of the intersection, would have sidewalks on both sides. Lindell doesn't have sidewalks now.

Two pieces of Mount Comfort Road connecting to North Street from near Oakland Avenue would be cut off to cars. Drivers instead could use Lindell Avenue if they wanted to head north and avoid the intersection.

The original concepts included a roundabout replacing a stop sign at Hillcrest Avenue west of the intersection at Mission Boulevard. The proposed roundabout gained significant public attention with several of the 40 pages of comments residents submitted for an online questionnaire about the project mentioning it both in support and opposition. Brown has said other options, such as a traffic signal, are still possible at the intersection.

The city plans to issue a second round of bonds for projects this year, Brown said. Even if the segment that includes the roundabout is included in the next phase of bond projects, the proposed roundabout would be set aside with its funding and schedule undefined, he said.

Resident Bruce Richart told the committee he appreciated the city's efforts to improve North Street. He particularly praised adding a turn lane at the intersection with College Avenue for westbound cars to turn south.

"That is what I consider to be the most dangerous spot of this whole corridor," Richart said.

Committee member Sonia Gutierrez Harvey said she trusted city staff's advice about narrowing the project. She agreed the College and Garland avenue intersections should have highest priority, especially the Garland intersection with the high amount of student foot traffic.

Harvey said she would rather have the city do two segments really well, as opposed to trying to stretch dollars thinly throughout the corridor.

"It's looking really good to me," she said.

