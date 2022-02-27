Freshman’s shot sparks Vols’ rally





KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- It had been 27 games since Brandon Huntley-Hatfield made a three-pointer. Since then, he had missed eight attempts.

The 6-10 freshman for No. 17 Tennessee was an unlikely hero Saturday when he connected early in the second half as the Volunteers trailed by 11 points. His shot ignited a 17-2 run that was instrumental in a 67-62 victory over No. 3 Auburn.

"I was getting ready to shoot," Huntley-Hatfield said. "I shot with confidence and it went in. I'm not going to lie, I didn't know we were down by 11."

Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points and Zakai Zeigler had 11 of his 13 points in the second half as Tennessee (21-7, 12-4 SEC) improved its record at home this season to 15-0. Kennedy Chandler scored 13 points and Josiah-Jordan James had 10 points and 9 rebounds.

Auburn (25-4, 13-3) was led by Jabari Smith with 27 points and K.D. Johnson with 18. The Tigers lost their third consecutive road game.

TOP 25

Tommy Kuhse had 14 points and six rebounds and No. 23 Saint Mary's beat No. 1 Gonzaga 67-57 to prevent the Bulldogs from completing another undefeated run in the West Coast Conference. The top six teams in the AP poll all lost and seven of the top-nine fell Saturday. Fans poured onto the court at in a wild celebration of the Gaels' 18th consecutive win at McKeon Pavilion. Saint Mary's ended Gonzaga's 17-game winning streak, beating a No. 1 team for the first time since knocking off the Bulldogs in the 2019 conference tournament title game. Matthias Tass added 13 points for the Gaels (24-6, 12-3) and made a pivotal block with 1:15 seconds remaining. Kyle Bowman made a pair of clutch three-pointers after missing his first seven shots. Rasir Bolton scored 16 points for Gonzaga (24-3, 13-1). ... K.J. Simpson and Tristan da Silva led a second-half surge that carried Colorado to a 79-63 upset of No. 2 Arizona, matching the highest-ranked opponent ever beaten by the Buffaloes. Fans stormed the floor after the Buffs (19-10, 11-8 Pac-12) snapped the Wildcats' nine-game winning streak. Da Silva scored 13 of his team-high 19 points in the second half and Simpson scored all but one of his 13 points after halftime. ... Tyson Walker made a tiebreaking three-pointer with 3 seconds left, helping Michigan State top No. 4 Purdue 68-65. The Spartans (19-9, 10-7) gave Tom Izzo his 662nd victory. The Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5) had won three in a row and nine of 10 overall. Purdue's Zach Edey scored a career-high 25 points. Jaden Ivey had 16 points, and Trevion Williams added 11 points. ... Flo Thamba had 18 points, Jeremy Sochan had 17 and No. 10 Baylor overcame a big early deficit to beat No. 5 Kansas 80-70, avenging an embarrassing loss three weeks earlier and keeping the Jayhawks from clinching a share of their 20th Big 12 title. The Bears (24-5, 12-4) didn't take the lead until the opening minute after halftime, and went ahead to stay at 65-63 on Thamba's jumper with 4:07 left. That came after Ochai Abaji, who had 27 points for Kansas, made a tying three-pointer. ... Mark Williams scored a season-high 28 points, Paolo Banchero had 21 and AJ Griffin added 20 as No. 7 Duke raced to an early lead and beat Syracuse 97-72. It was the final regular-season meeting between the two winningest coaches in Division I history -- Duke's Mike Krzyzewski (1,195), who's retiring after the season, and Syracuse's Jim Boeheim (997). It was Krzyzewski's 200th road win in the ACC, extending his record. ... Mike Miles scored 26 points, Xavier Cork dunked for the go-ahead bucket late and TCU boosted its NCAA Tournament hopes by rallying for a 69-66 upset of No. 9 Texas Tech. The Horned Frogs (18-9, 7-8 Big 12) trailed by 11 points early in the second half and went ahead for the first time after the break on a three-pointer by Francisco Farabello for a 61-60 lead. ... A.J. Reeves made seven three-pointers and scored 23 points to help No. 11 Providence defeat Creighton 72-51 and win its first Big East regular-season championship. Nate Watson and Al Durham each added 12 points, and Justin Minaya had 11 rebounds for Providence (24-3, 14-2). ... Tyger Campbell scored a game-high 20 points to lead No. 12 UCLA to a 94-55 victory at Oregon State. The Bruins' junior point guard was 8 of 10 from the floor, made four three-pointers, and had five assists. Despite the absence of leading scorer Johnny Juzang (ankle injury), the Bruins (21-6, 13-5 Pac-12) had plenty of firepower. ... Johnny Davis scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, and No. 13 Wisconsin took over sole possession of first place in the Big Ten with a 66-61 victory over Rutgers. Brad Davison added 14 points, Chucky Hepburn had 13 and Tyler Wahl had 11 for the Badgers (23-5, 14-4). ... Drew Peterson scored 20 points, including the game-winning three-pointer with 11.5 seconds remaining, and No. 16 USC defeated Oregon 70-69. Isaiah Mobley added 17 points for the Trojans (25-4, 14-4 Pac-12), who set a school record for most wins in the regular season. ... Justice Hill (Little Rock Christian) scored nine consecutive points in the final three minutes, and No. 19 Murray State beat Southeast Missouri 70-68 to cap a perfect Ohio Valley Conference regular season. Murray State is the sixth team in OVC history to go undefeated in conference play. It is the first to go 18-0, with the conference expanded its league schedule by two games this season. The Racers were also the last OVC team to go unbeaten in conference play during the 2014-15 season. ... Timmy Allen scored 15 of his season-high 26 points over the final 10 minutes, and No. 20 Texas edged West Virginia 82-81. Marcus Carr had 15 points for the Longhorns (21-8, 10-6 Big 12). ... Jaden Shackelford had 21 points and Jahvon Quinerly added 20 to lead No. 24 Alabama to a 90-71 victory over South Carolina. The Crimson Tide (19-10, 9-7 SEC) built a big lead and brushed off a second-half comeback attempt by the Gamecocks (17-11, 8-8). Alabama has won five of its last six games. Quinerly and Shackelford both made four three-pointers. Quinerly went 4 of 5 from three-point range, all in a first half when he scored 18, and had five assists.

SEC

Tari Eason scored 18 points off the bench and LSU rolled past Missouri 75-55. Brandon Murray scored 11 points and Darius Days added 10 for LSU (20-9, 8-8). Xavier Pinson, a transfer from Missouri, also scored 10 points. Javon Pickett led Missouri with 14 points and he had seven assists. ... Tyrece Radford scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half as Texas A&M built a big lead and then cruised to a 76-66 victory over Mississippi. Texas A&M (18-11, 7-9) has won three of its last four since ending a seven-game skid. Ole Miss (13-16, 4-12) has lost six of its last seven games. The Aggies scored the first 14 points of the game and led 46-23 at the break, shooting 68% (19 of 28) from the floor in the first half. Radford made a pair of three-pointers and 7 of 8 field goals. Ole Miss shot 36% (9 of 25) and missed eight three-point attempts in the half. ... Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored a season-high 27 points, Tyree Appleby (Jacksonville) added 21 and Florida hit 14 three-pointers in beating Georgia 84-72. Fleming hit 11 of 18 with four three-pointers. Appleby had five three-pointers and seven assists. Myreon Jones added 13 points and Colin Castleton 10 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists for a Florida (18-11, 8-8) team on the NCAA Tournament bubble that couldn't afford a loss to the last-place Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo had four first-half three-pointers and finished with 20 points to lead Georgia (6-23, 1-15).



