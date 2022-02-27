Williams’ 34 helps Lions quench Devils in Ivory’s return

The latest installment of college basketball’s Delta rivalry was ripe with juicy storylines.

George Ivory returned to Pine Bluff leading alma mater Mississippi Valley State University on a temporary basis. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff could not afford another loss to keep any hope of making the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament alive.

And Shawn Williams scored a career-high 34 points to pace the Golden Lions to a 93-79 winner over Ivory’s Delta Devils in front of 2,445 at H.O. Clemmons Arena on Saturday.

“I’m always going, sir,” Williams said, when asked what made him go. “I just wanted to leave Pine Bluff on a good note and leave my mark.”

Playing at his fourth school, Williams was one of five senior Lions honored before tipoff in their final home game. But they had too much business at hand to just celebrate the occasion.

“We already got it made up in our mind we’ve got to win three in a row,” he said, the Lions now with two games left in the regular season. “We can’t lose any more, and Coach Ivory, I heard he’s a great guy but that added fuel to the fire, since he was here last year and the years before. We knew he was coming in, so we just had to make a statement.”

Williams surpassed his previous high of 31 against the University of Portland on Nov. 18. The point guard averages only 16.6 points per game, but that’s been hard to tell given his recent tear of four games with 26 or more points.

The majority of his points Saturday came from 8-of-14 3-point shooting. He was 12 for 23 overall.

“He’s in a groove right now,” UAPB Coach Solomon Bozeman said. “I just think he’s been putting in the work every morning at 6 a.m. putting up shots. He’s in the gym 30 minutes before practice getting up shots, so he’s found a rhythm.”

So did Kylen Milton and DeQuan Morris.

The other two guards put in 23 and 20 points, respectively. Milton made 8 of 14 from the floor and totaled 5 assists, while Pine Bluff High School graduate Morris connected on 5 of 7 from the floor and 10 of 12 free throws.

“I think the hard work is just paying off for them,” Bozeman said. “It was really good to see [Morris and Williams] go out on Senior Night.”

Ivory was hired back in the saddle to take over for Lindsey Hunter, who’s been put on administrative leave for reasons Valley officials would not divulge. He had coached the Golden Lions for the previous 13 seasons, winning a SWAC title in 2010.

Some of Ivory’s former Lions had front-row seats to his unexpected return. So did Bozeman, who had to alter his game plan when he learned about Ivory’s hire two days earlier.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen,” Bozeman said. “We honestly prepared the last two days for zone because Ivory’s always been a zone coach.

Turns out, UAPB (6-22, 4-11 SWAC) came within 4 points of equaling its season high of 97 against Ecclesia College in December.

DEVILS PLAY WITHOUT CALEB HUNTER

Lindsey was not the only Hunter missing on the Delta Devils’ bench. His son Caleb, one of the team’s leading scorers, did not dress out, and it was not clear whether his absence was connected to Coach Hunter’s leave.

The Devils (2-24, 2-14) got plenty of scoring help from Devin Gordon, who had 22 points and 5 rebounds. Gary Grant and Terry Collins each scored 16 points in the loss.

UAPB was missing forward Trey Sampson for undisclosed reasons.

OTHER STATS

The Lions shot 30 for 62 (48.4%) from the floor, going 12 for 27 from 3-point range, and made 21 of 25 free throws. Brandon Brown was held to 4 points but grabbed 13 rebounds.

The Devils made 24 of 58 (41.4%) from the field, including 9 of 20 from the arc. They shot 22 for 28 at the line.

NEXT UP …

UAPB will take on Jackson State University at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Alcorn State University at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, both games on the road. UAPB is 1.5 games behind Jackson State for the eighth and final seed in the SWAC tournament.