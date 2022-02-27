Happy birthday (Feb. 27): You will live daringly. Even when afraid, you will find the strength to overcome it. Powerful people admire your courage. Decide where you want to be this time next year; a mentor will help you get there. Friendships and fun are the spring themes. Love is found on a getaway. Summer will bring financial success.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Cozy up to your inspiration. Listen intently to your whispering muses. They will like and trust you when you show your interest. The more you develop the bond, the more they favor you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Two paths converge, resulting in a blockage. Neither path is better than the other, but the issue must be solved or progress cannot be made. Herein lies your role as the great negotiator.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): While you are reluctant to air your grievances, the time is now. Those who need to hear them will receive them well and do their best to make corrections.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): As long as you don’t dwell on the negative aspects of your situation, identifying the ways in which you are not happy will help you find happiness. Choose one problem to focus on and work it until it’s fixed.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Promptness speaks volumes. However casual the appointment may be, you get there when you say you will and do what you planned to, which is the basic tenant of human interaction to uphold and expect of others.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You have true friends who do not give a hoot where you live, what you wear or what vehicle you drive. But not everyone is like that. Avoid relationships with those whose interests seem superficial.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The intensity is turned up and you’ll channel it positively and appropriately. When you apply yourself to a worthy activity, you excel — although you might be initially attracted to a superhuman know-it-all type.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): A group of like-minded people will fascinate you with their intense concentration of energy. This will be an influence tempered by your own research and knowledge, which is becoming extensive lately.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Experience has taught you what you’re good at. You know your own tricks and what you could pull off if you practiced a little more. It will benefit you to put the time in. Practice makes perfect.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Many stay in a situation they don’t like because, as bad as it is, the problems involved are already known. You’ve chosen to explore the unknown instead, which will be a supreme and well-earned benefit to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Specific thoughts and habits will help you achieve the level of success and fulfillment you so deserve. You already sense what they are, and reinforcement from a mentor or friend will seal the deal.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Over time, ignoring a part of you will eventually force you to notice it. For instance, pushing yourself too hard to work all the time may lead to a cold, so that you are forced to relax and take a personal day.

POWER ALIGNMENT IN CAPRICORN

Every living system has a power structure, a circuitry to deliver the vital energy to every necessary part of the whole. Jellyfish, families, daffodils and corporations are all organized to move energy in a particular way. You don’t have to understand it to be affected by it, but it helps, as this lunar conjunction of Venus, Mars and Pluto points out.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

The transition into March comes with this radical idea: Though most wonderful things are built on the brawn of a thought process, thinking isn’t always the answer.

Thinking sometimes creates more problems than it solves. That’s when we can switch to a feeling mode. Ask, “What am I missing?” then push your feelings into the situation and try to sense your way around the issue. The Pisces sun nudges us along a journey of intuition. It’s an invitation to widen your lens, tend to the periphery and tune in to subtlety. It’s a cosmic nod that validates your hunches, rewards your whimsy and emboldens your inklings. But more than anything, Pisces solar energy lends clarity by filtering noise and turning up sensory sensitivity.

Wednesday, state your creative intentions under the new Pisces moon, a fairy godmother granting artful wishes.

Saturday, Mars and Venus enter Aquarius within minutes of each other and align perfectly shortly after, an omen of solidarity. Diverse teams of all sizes will unify for the higher causes affecting large numbers, all for one and one for all.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Summer will bring the angelic tones of Josh Groban back to the world stage, though it’s not the only return in the works. Groban will also come back to acting this year in the role of Billy Joel in “The Miranda Obsession,” a podcast series drama. Groban has natal sun and Mars in soulful Pisces, an indicator of high artistic standards, a soft, caring heart and strong intuition.