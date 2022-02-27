Icy roads lead to wrecks within wrecks

Roads were icy and slick Saturday morning resulting in several wrecks in the area and road closures, according to authorities.

Pine Bluff Police Department Sgt. Jasmine Womack said police received approximately 10 accident calls on Saturday morning and within those accidents were several more.

"People were speeding and there were multiple wrecks within wrecks," said Womack. "We would be working an accident and another one would be coming right in our face."

White Hall resident Nikita Lowe shared a video on her Facebook page showing a white pickup truck speeding by the Camden road exit sliding into the ditch where several cars had already landed. A few seconds later, another car is seen speeding and spinning out before coming to a complete stop in the middle of the road.

"Wreck after wreck. Cars are driving 20 to 30 miles per hour and trucks are all on the side of the road," said Lowe. "It's drivable, but it will take a while to get to where you are going. It's crazy. Looking at the roads you'll think you're good but you aren't."

Womack said early Saturday morning the police department had to shut down parts of I-530 due to the hazardous travel conditions.

"We had our officers get some barrels to block off some roads until the city was able to come out and salt the roads," she said.

According to Womack, I-530 was closed at Exit 43 as well as in other areas. Also closed was an area around Sixth Avenue and Michigan Street.

Joe Alexander, who was traveling to Little Rock, said although the roads looked clear there were slick spots.

"There was black ice, especially near the bridges," said Alexander. "I passed two people in the ditch waiting for tow trucks and one had an ambulance on the scene."

Though the roads are clear now, Womack is advising all drivers to slow down and be safe.

The Pine Bluff Street Department Team has a 24-hour weather response team on duty.

"If you do have to go somewhere drive safely," said Womack. "Even though the roads may look clear, expect that there are some slick spots that you won't be able to see."