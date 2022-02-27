Amanda Kloots, a co-host of “The Talk,” will miss several episodes of the CBS daytime talk show while she quarantines after testing positive for covid-19, saying “I am vaccinated and boosted, which is very much putting me at ease.”

Sidney Aki, U.S. Customs and Border Protection director of field operations in San Diego, said a Mexican national’s attempt to smuggle into the U.S. more than 1,336 pounds of methamphetamine disguised in small white globes in a shipment of onions, was “unusual” because of the level of detail in the concealment.

Eric Adams, mayor of New York City, announced that crews will be dismantling “every encampment” in the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s subway system, saying homeless people loitering in the tunnels is dangerous for them and the city as a whole.

Victoria Manning, a Virginia Beach, Va., School Board member, is facing a backlash after she wrote on Facebook that teaching students who didn’t grow up speaking English “is not sustainable” during a time when budgets are tight and schools are struggling to fill teacher vacancies.

Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin, used the 10th anniversary of her son’s death to urge people who support victims of gun violence to continue to speak up, saying “all the Travyon Martins that you don’t know, all the young ladies who have been shot and killed … they need your voice.”

Pamela Moses, a Black Lives Matter activist convicted of illegally registering to vote while on probation in Memphis, had her sentence overturned and a new trial ordered because the Tennessee Department of Correction failed to turn over a necessary document in the case, prosecutors said.

Hossein Ronaghi, an Iranian blogger and free-speech activist, disappeared after he criticized a proposed bill by Iranian hard-liners to limit internet access in the country, his family said.

Cam Ward, the director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, said as current and former prisoners’ artwork sits on display in a Montgomery museum, that art-instruction programs help with inmates’ mental health and reduce recidivism.

Robert Lewandowski, captain of Poland’s national team, supports his soccer federation’s decision not to compete against Russia in the World Cup playoffs, tweeting that he couldn’t imagine playing that team “when armed aggression in Ukraine continues.”