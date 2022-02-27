India balances ties with Russia, West as tensions heighten

NEW DELHI -- India's decision to abstain from voting on a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding that Russia cease its invasion of Ukraine does not mean support for Moscow, experts said, but instead reflects New Delhi's reliance on its Cold War ally for energy, weapons and support in conflicts with neighbors.

Russia ultimately vetoed the resolution, while China and the United Arab Emirates also abstained from voting.

"We have not supported what Russia has done. We have abstained. It is the right thing to do under the circumstances," said G. Parthasarthy, a retired Indian diplomat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday appealed for an "immediate cessation of violence." Modi called for efforts to return to diplomacy, saying the "differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue."

India is dependent on Russian oil and gas. It imported about 1.8 million tons of thermal coal from Russia in 2021. And the state-run Gas Authority of India Limited has a 20-year deal with Russia's Gazprom for about 2.5 million tons of liquefied natural gas a year, which started in 2018, according to Indian media reports.

On security issues, India once depended on Soviet Union support and its veto power in the Security Council in India's dispute over Kashmir with its longtime rival Pakistan.

The Himalayan territory is divided between India and Pakistan, but both claim its entirety. India accuses Pakistan of supporting armed rebels in Kashmir in a conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives and pushed the nuclear-armed rivals to fight two wars.

India watched last week as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan landed in Moscow as Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. Putin met with Khan for nearly three hours.

The war in Ukraine has added to India's challenges not only in Kashmir but also along its restive mountain frontier with China. Both Pakistan and China are seen to be on Russia's side.

A confrontation in June 2020 along the disputed China-India border altered the nations' already fraught relationship as the rival troops fought with rocks, clubs and fists. At least 20 Indian troops and four Chinese soldiers were killed. The tensions have persisted despite negotiations.

C. Raja Mohan, a senior fellow with the Asia Society Policy Institute, said India's continued reliance on Russian weapons is a key factor in India's reaction to the Ukraine invasion.

"This is not just an abstract question. But the fact is that India is in the middle of a war with China. India is locked in an eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation with China over a disputed frontier," he said.

Modi and Putin met last year to discuss defense and trade relations, and they signed an agreement to extend their military-technology cooperation for the next decade.

India also acquired Russian S-400 missile systems, which it considers to be critical in countering China and Pakistan.

But as the Ukraine crisis deepens, the real problem for India is how it navigates international sanctions against Russia, experts said. The missile-system deal has put India at risk of U.S. sanctions, after Washington asked its partners to stay away from Russian military equipment.

"The problem for India has just begun. The urgent need for it is to break out of dependence on the Russian weapons," Raja Mohan said.

Noor Ahmed Baba, a political scientist, said Western countries will be unhappy with India but that they probably can't afford to entirely alienate New Delhi.

"After all, countries balance principles with real politicking and diplomacy," he said. "It's not only India's advantage to be with the West, but they also need India."

Information for this article was contributed by Shonal Ganguly of The Associated Press.