International court’s eye on Russia

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- The International Criminal Court's prosecutor has warned that he is monitoring Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has jurisdiction to prosecute war crimes and crimes against humanity.

But Karim Khan acknowledged that he cannot investigate the issue that is most talked about at this stage of the invasion -- the crime of aggression.

Western leaders have condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to invade Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said the invasion "was always about naked aggression, about Putin's desire for empire by any means necessary," while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it "Vladimir Putin's war of aggression."

Though the global treaty that established the Hague-based court in 2002 was updated in 2018 to include the crime of aggression, Khan said he does not have jurisdiction on that issue because neither Ukraine nor Russia is among the court's 123 member states.

In this case, the International Criminal Court could get jurisdiction over the crime of aggression only if the U.N. Security Council were to call it to investigate.

That "ain't going to happen," said Brendan Plant, a fellow at the Lauterpacht Center for International Law at the University of Cambridge, noting that Russia is one of the council's veto-wielding permanent members.

While the crime of aggression is out of the global court's reach, crimes committed during the conflict are not. Khan said his office "may exercise its jurisdiction over and investigate any act of genocide, crime against humanity or war crime committed within the territory of Ukraine."

That's because Ukraine, while not a member state, has accepted the court's jurisdiction over alleged crimes on its territory dating back to 2013.

In a warning that can apply to Russia's civilian and military leadership, Khan said that "any person who commits such crimes, including by ordering, inciting or contributing in another manner to the commission of these crimes may be liable to prosecution before the court."

He added: "It is imperative that all parties to the conflict respect their obligations under international humanitarian law."

War crimes and crimes against humanity cover numerous offenses committed during armed conflicts, including murder, torture, rape and forced expulsions of civilians. Laws governing the conduct of war aim to rein in disproportionate use of force and protect civilians and troops no longer participating in the fighting, such as prisoners and those who have been wounded. The laws also prohibit attacks on civilian targets, on infrastructure such as hospitals, and on cultural and religious sites like churches.

The rights group Amnesty International said Friday that Russia's invasion was "marked by indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas and strikes on protected objects such as hospitals."

The group made the claim after analyzing photos, video and satellite imagery of three attacks carried out early Thursday.

"The Russian government, which falsely claims to use only precision-guided weapons, should take responsibility for these acts," said Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International's secretary-general.

The criminal court already has conducted a preliminary investigation into crimes linked to the violent suppression of pro-European demonstrations in Kyiv in 2013-14, as well as allegations of crimes in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and in eastern Ukraine.

In December 2020, then-prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said the results of the inquiry indicated that "a broad range of conduct constituting war crimes and crimes against humanity within the jurisdiction of the court have been committed" in Ukraine. However, the court's prosecutors have not yet sought permission from judges to open a full-scale investigation.