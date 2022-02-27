Invasion pretext seen as rooted in Putin distortion of history





Russian President Vladimir Putin had a long list of historical grievances as he prepared to order troops to attack Ukraine.

Since the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991, Ukraine, like the other former republics of the USSR, has remained independent.

Putin previously called the breakup of the Soviet Union "the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century," citing its dissolution multiple times in his recent speeches. He lamented that breakup and the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and said he was sending Russia's military to "demilitarize and de-nazify" Ukraine.

Putin used those beliefs and unverified accusations of Ukrainian atrocities against Russian speakers as a pretext for invading Ukraine.

Trish Starks, a professor of Russian history at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, said that particular Putin speech was "a really weird interpretation of history" and that a separate Ukrainian identity emerged long before the Soviet Union existed.

"To say it's a creation of Lenin is to completely ignore ... history up until that point," Starks said.

Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, played an important role in European history because it was home to a dynamic Slavic culture that flourished during the Middle Ages. It was an invasion from the Mongols that pushed the center of Slavic power from Kyiv to Moscow, Starks said.

Beginning in the 16th century, Ukrainians began to gain a sense of identity that culminated in a nationalist movement similar to others that emerged in Europe in the 19th century," Starks said.

However, for many Russians, Ukraine is forever linked with Russia in culture and history. Putin said "Ukraine for us is not just a neighboring country. It is an integral part of our own history, culture, spiritual space."

Putin's comments about demilitarizing and de-nazifying Ukraine was a false pretext, Starks said, given that far-right parties have little support inside Ukraine. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, lost family members during the Holocaust, she said.

After the Soviet Union broke apart in 1991, Russia was weak. Its economy went into a recession, and many Russians suffered as a result. From 1990-94, the life expectancy for Russian men fell from 63.8 years to 57.7, according to the National Institutes of Health.

"There definitely was a feeling of a loss of being a bipolar world. A worry that Russia was no longer a great power," Starks said. "But it's much more [because of] these economic and social factors, the decline in the safety net."

For Putin, the tragedy of the Soviet Union's collapse was that millions of Russian speakers no longer lived in Russia, but in neighboring countries such as Ukraine and Belarus. He recently said the Soviet Union's collapse led "to a re-division of the world," where Russia held less influence on world affairs.

It also led to less influence on formally communist central and eastern European states that were once in the Soviet sphere. In 1999, formerly communist Hungary, the Czech Republic and Poland joined NATO.

Later, other Eastern European countries joined the alliance, including former Soviet republics Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

For Putin, the addition of formerly Soviet-bloc countries to the western alliance was an affront to Russian interests, and American allies were moving closer to Russian borders.

For many Eastern European countries, NATO membership provided a long-sought sense of security from Russian domination, said former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, Wesley Clark.

"The nations of Eastern Europe individually begged President [Bill] Clinton and Vice President [Al] Gore to protect them from a revanchist Russia," Clark said.

Clark, who is from Arkansas, served as NATO commander from 1997 to 2000, leading the alliance during the Kosovo War. In a speech before invading Ukraine, Putin mentioned "a bloody military operation was waged against Belgrade."

In that war, NATO backed Kosovo in its war for independence from Yugoslavia. Russia had vetoed NATO's attempt to get approval from the United Nations Security Council to intervene in the conflict.

Clark's command of NATO overlapped briefly with Putin's presidency. Putin took power in 1999 as acting president. The four-star U.S. general said that even then U.S. officials worried about Putin's ambitions in Eastern Europe.

The U.S. and Russia, among other nations, agreed to respect Ukrainian independence in exchange for Ukraine giving up its nuclear arsenal. In 2014, Russia invaded Crimea after Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was removed as president during a wave of mass protests that year.

"The Ukrainians want to be associated with democracy and freedom," Clark said. "They want out from under the grip of Moscow, and that's what they're fighting for."



