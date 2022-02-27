Iran nuclear negotiations await decision by Tehran

The text of a proposed nuclear pact between Iran and several world powers, distributed by the European Union to negotiators, is in limbo while the head of Iran's delegation consults with his government over the deal's terms, according to U.S. and foreign officials familiar with the talks.

"There are papers and text that have been shared," a senior State Department official said Friday. "I think enough is on the table now that Iran has a very clear sense of what it stands to gain and what it stands to lose" in returning to compliance with the 2015 agreement that limited its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Chief Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani left Vienna late Wednesday after giving what several officials said were indications that the Iranian team found the text largely acceptable. But the Iranian government, which has been publicly outspoken about its positions since the talks began last year, has been silent on the subject in recent days.

Officials wary of upsetting the sensitive situation spoke on the condition of anonymity about the current state of affairs.

The EU has coordinated the talks between Iran and five world powers -- Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany. All were original signers of the deal, along with the United States.

The U.S.' withdrawal from the agreement in 2018, and the reimposition and expansion of economic sanctions by the Trump administration, led Iran to rapidly expand its nuclear activities far beyond the bounds of the agreement. Iran has refused to meet directly with the United States, which is negotiating through the European delegations.

The U.S. has shut down most communication with Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine. But U.S. officials throughout the talks have said that Russia has played a constructive role, and the State Department official said that has not changed.

Those sitting across the table from Iran initially came together because of a "common interest that Iran couldn't acquire a nuclear bomb" and a desire to resolve the situation "without confrontation," the official said.

"We're not doing this as a favor to Russia; they're not doing it as a favor to us," the official said. "On this issue ... we appear to have a common interest."

While there was "significant progress in the last week or two" of negotiations with Iran, "it's important to note that very serious issues remain," the official said. "Issues left for last are left for last for a reason ... [and] it's wrong to say right now that they will be resolved, particularly since we have very little time to resolve them, given the pace of Iran's nuclear advances."

The U.S. and its partners in the negotiations have set an informal deadline for the end of February, saying that Iran's continuing expansion in the quantity and quality of the fissile material it is producing, and in other areas that give it the wherewithal to construct a nuclear weapon, would make a return to the 2015 terms meaningless.

Iran has said repeatedly that its nuclear program is intended only for peaceful purposes.

Other officials indicated that remaining differences are not primarily over the scope of U.S. sanctions relief or the reduction in Iran's activities -- issues that have dominated the talks in eight rounds of negotiations that began in April -- and are not part of the draft text that deals largely with those matters and verification parameters.

"We do envision a straight return to the 2015 deal," the State Department official said. "There will be very little to surprise you if we succeed. ... The requirements [of the original agreement] on Iran's nuclear program and on our sanctions are quite clear."

Instead, the other officials suggested that the differences involve Iranian resistance to some nuclear safeguard issues that predate the 2015 deal.

At the same time, there is widespread speculation about the status of separate U.S.-Iran negotiations over four Americans who Washington says have been unjustly imprisoned for years by Tehran.

U.S. officials have repeatedly maintained that there is no overlap between the nuclear talks and the detainee issues that are being negotiated through a separate channel via Switzerland. But they have also said they cannot envision signing another nuclear agreement if the detainee issue is not resolved.

"Our strong hope is that we will be able to resolve both," the State Department official said. Asked whether the United States would refuse to sign a nuclear deal without the release of the detainees, the official replied, "I didn't quite say" that, "but that's our position."