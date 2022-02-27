Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 02-27-22

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

LEGENDS, 1 Saracen Resort Drive. Date of inspection into complaint Feb. 23. No violations pertaining to complaint during time of inspection.

SAMS SOUTHERN EATERY, 7003 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Feb. 9. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to throwing up or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of such matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter. Corrected. Did not see thermometers in all food coolers. Keep them visible at all times. Bulk containers not labeled. Food not in the original packages for use in Establishment must be identified with the common name of the Food. Bulk containers visibly soiled. Keep clean to sight and touch. Food preparation workers without hair restraints. Food workers shall wear hair restraints, beard restraints, and clothing that covers body hair. Areas in preparation and storage are not constructed to food service standards. Correct when remodeling. Observation: Cooking equipment soiled. Corrective Action: The food contact surfaces of cooking equipment and pans shall be kept free of encrusted grease deposits and other soil accumulations. Observation: Most equipment visibly soiled. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Restroom doors are not self closing. Install self closing devices on doors. Observation: Areas of preparation and storage in disrepair. Corrective Action: The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair. Observation: Preparation, storage and dish washing machine areas visibly soiled. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

THE CORNER STORE, 3800 U.S. 425 South. Date of inspection Feb. 9. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Will send 2nd CFM FORM Letter. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to throwing up or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of such matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter. Corrected. No address on ice bags. Store bagged ice needs store's address on bags. Observation: No sanitizer test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

KIM'S, 204 S. Main St., Altheimer. Date of inspection Feb. 8. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed sweet potatoes stored on the floor. Sweet potatoes must be stored six inches above the floor to be in compliance with established regulations. Observation: Observed unclean counter top. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.