Lady Lions clinch berth in SWAC tournament

Even after nine University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's basketball players received memorabilia for their Senior Day game, redshirt junior Zaay Green had one more present -- a triple-double.

"I know it's their last home game for good. I just wanted to play hard for them," Green said. "I wanted to make sure everybody got on the court and do their own little thing."

Some little things turned out really big Saturday at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Green recorded her second triple-double of the season, Maya Peat turned in a double-double, and UAPB secured a berth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament with a 78-64 win over Mississippi Valley State University.

Green scored 13 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and made 10 assists for the Lady Lions (12-14, 8-8 SWAC), who moved into seventh place in the conference and cannot finish worse than eighth. She previously had a triple-double Feb. 5 against Alcorn State University with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Green also made 4 steals Saturday.

Peat led the Lady Lions with 19 points and 10 rebounds. It was her first 10-rebound game since UAPB beat Valley on Jan. 28.

"It was very important to go into the game and have confidence to finish off the season," Peat said.

Tyeisha Juhan – one of seven seniors honored Saturday – had a season-high 17 points.

"The one player who I think has been overlooked is Tyeisha Juhan," UAPB Coach Dawn Thornton said. "Tyeisha does a remarkable job of scoring in volumes for us. She just hasn't been 100%. Right now, she's probably about 60, and she's giving all that she has – one day she may be able to practice and the next two days she can't – our last few games. Our last home game, it's something we need to be able to see more from her."

Kaila Walker added 12 points in the win.

OTHER STATS

UAPB led from start to finish, jumping out to a 19-6 lead and leading 39-31 at halftime.

The Lady Lions had one of their better shooting games of the season, going 32 for 60 from the field (53.3%) including 7 of 24 from 3-point range. They made 7 of 10 free throws.

Valley went 20 for 68 (29.4%) from the floor, including 5 of 19 from the arc. The Devilettes made 19 of 24 free throws.

Zakiya Mahoney scored 17 points and Mikayla Etienne had 10 points for Valley (3-21, 2-14), which dressed out only 9 players.

NEW UNIFORMS

UAPB's women's and men's basketball teams debuted jerseys designed by Adidas with the theme of Honoring Black Excellence during Black History Month. Schools such as the University of Kansas and Indiana University also donned HBE-themed jerseys in recent games.

NEXT UP

The Lady Lions will close the regular season with a two-game swing into western Mississippi. UAPB will take on Jackson State University at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by a visit to Alcorn State University at 1 p.m. Saturday.