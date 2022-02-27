On moral foundation

Re Charles Hughes' recent letter, I also read John Brummett's column on Tom Cotton. He stated facts, which were words from Cotton's mouth. Cotton blamed Democrats for a law that was sponsored and passed by a Republican Congress and Donald Trump. Cotton was stunned when confronted with the truth, and tried to divert the blame irresponsibly.

It seems there is no moral foundation to the current Republican Party, a party that claims alternative facts are not lies created to mislead a percentage of the population too ignorant to research the truth.

A further example is that the Republican Party is ready to nominate Sarah Huckabee Sanders for governor. She as a press secretary stated that it was "very biblical" to separate immigrant children from their parents and used an edited video during a press conference to make a CNN reporter look like an aggressor. In her last six months as press secretary she only had three press briefings, setting records for time between press briefings. Her dad Mike called Arkansas "a banana republic" on radio. During his term as governor, the state Health Department was decimated in funding and has taken 20 years of both Democrat and Republican governors to replenish its place in the health of ordinary Arkansans.

So please, the next time you use words like "moral foundation," make sure your own foundation is on stable ground called truth because it looks like your "banana" has already turned black.

ANDY CONNAUGHTON

Vilonia

Can blame yourselves

Congratulations to all of those who voted classic incompetence into the Oval Office in 2020. You have handed the people of Ukraine over to Vladimir Putin, and have sat Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un and Iran's supreme leader on the edge of their seats, licking their chops in anticipation of eating up the territories they each salivate over during the next three years.

I believe your hatred of Donald Trump is going to cost great tribulation to many people around the world, including yourselves before this is over. This would not be happening if he were still our president.

JACK MAYBERRY

Sheridan

But what about oil?

I keep hearing about sanctions placed on Russia, most of those having to do with banking and other things, but I have not heard anything about stopping buying their oil. Which brings up the question of why we are buying Russian oil to begin with.

CHARLES MAYS

Rogers

On those woke folks

For some of those who think they are woke, maybe they need to go back to sleep, have a dream, and then: Wake up!

TOM KECK

Springdale

Must come together

In the games of chance, the ultimate stake is life. If we lose everything in a Monopoly game, we have nothing left; the livelihood of the character--a token piece, be it a car, hat, ship or bird--is gone. Little Rock's violence is compelling evidence of why regulations on high-tech industries are desperately needed.

When local community leaders--like the founder of Reaching Out Children and Neighborhoods, Leifel Jackson--suggest that the nihilism we're seeing with gun violence is a result of social media, then media executives should listen and respond with sound moral decisions. Better regulations and policies that benefit real people and communities could improve Little Rock and other cities.

We know that algorithms can stir up hate speech and terrorism just as they can detect them. Advertising and tech executives know that they sponsor products that appeal to a female's deepest insecurities. We all know the survivors of massive psychological storm surges survive because there's enough cash in the family war chest to steer entire families, and thus save an entire community from crashing in storms of massive flooding and darkness.

Now more than ever it's time that Arkansas community leaders, together, finish Dr. King's work and the Resurrection City movement that followed his death. This summer in D.C., the Arkansas Poor People's Campaign will go not for an insurrection, but a moral resurrection of leadership that pushes for preservation of people and an end of inequality, worker exploitation, and gender injustice. Helping people.

DEBORAH SUTTLAR

Little Rock

Didn't see the offense

After reading Rabbi Barry Block's letter to the editor criticizing John Brummett's Tuesday column, I found myself rereading the column. I actually failed to see any antisemitism or allusions to carpetbaggers. Did I miss something?

According to everything I read, Mr. Brummett was accurate on every important point, especially concerning the Federalist Society and activism and hypocrisy of another Trump judicial appointee.

As I understand, the judge's position of the Federalist Society doctrine seemingly mirrors that of George Orwell's "Animal Farm": "All animals are equal but some animals are more equal than others."

Whether the judge came as a solicitor general, a Walmart greeter or a position in the attorney general's office is somewhat irrelevant; however, I found his decision weak, evasive, unprecedented and fundamentally wrong, as does, I believe, most of the judiciary.

What's the difference between an activist judge and an activist religious leader?

STEVEN SMITH

North Little Rock

Not a becoming look

We saved Berlin. But not Ukraine? God help us all!

JERROLD HINES

Little Rock