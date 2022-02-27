Limited bear season may come to South Arkansas

Details are evolving, but bear season will likely open this fall in the Gulf Coastal Plain.

Myron Means, the large carnivore coordinator for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, introduced the possibility Feb. 17 at the commission's monthly meeting in Little Rock. Means, whose beat includes black bear management in the state, has suggested that bear hunting season could open in South Arkansas for several years. He has been gathering data to reveal a sufficient number of black bears to support a small amount of hunting.

Bear Zone 1 encompasses the Ozark Mountains, including the Ozark National Forest. Bear Zone 2 encompasses the Ouachita Mountains, including the Ouachita National Forest. Most of the bears legally killed by sport hunters in Arkansas occur in the mountains. Zones 5-5A are in Southeast Arkansas, roughly congruent with the termini of the Arkansas and White Rivers and the White River National Wildlife Refuge.

Bear season in Zone 5 opened in 2001. Hunters checked 12 bears in Zone 5 in 2021 and four bears in Zone 5A.

Bear Zone 4 is congruent with Deer Management Zone 12, which covers almost all of the Gulf Coastal Plain. Bear Zone 3 takes in the Red River region north of I-30 to the Ouachita foothills.

"Each bear hunting zone is its own entity in terms of land type, management, and hunting strategies," Means said.

Bear Zone 4 is primarily industrial pine forests that are owned by timber companies, paper companies and land resource companies. They lease most of their property to hunting clubs that perform no active wildlife management. The clubs devote most of their hunting efforts to deer. Their primary method of concentrating deer is with mechanical feeders.

Black bears have colonized this area, largely by young bears being forced out of the mountains by older, dominant bears. The abundance of artificial food, open territory and lack of hunting pressure has allowed them to establish and flourish. Even so, bear densities are low, and bears cover a lot of territory in search of food and mates. Their reliance on feeders makes them vulnerable to overexploitation, Means said.

To prevent killing too many, Means said, the initial season structure in Zones 3-4 will be very conservative. This will include a quota which Means said will probably fill quickly.

"Most of Zones 3 and 4 is private land, and hunters will have feeders out for deer that bears will be attracted to, which will make them more accessible to hunters than bears in Zone 2, where large blocks of public land dominate the landscape," Means said. "I anticipate the quota to be met in this zone very quickly, and that quota may even be exceeded on opening day, so we will craft the framework to begin these new zones in baby steps to lessen the chance of overharvest."

Bear season in Zones 3-4 will probably open later than in the mountains, and will probably coincide with modern gun deer season.

"We likely will see a later opening day than Bear Zones 1 and 2 enjoy, which will hopefully allow more sows the opportunity to feed up and begin denning before the season begins in Zone 3, much like we see in Bear Zones 5 and 5A already."

During the 2021 bear season, hunters checked 493 bears statewide, compared to 665 in 2020.

As usual, hunters killed the most bears (333) in Zone 1. Hunters in Bear Zone 2 checked 144 bears.

Even though zones 1-2 are mountainous, Zone 1 is a checkerboard of private property mingled among public land. Bears inhabiting public land frequently raid beehives, orchards and other private property. Hunters may kill bears over bait on private property, and the harvest is regulated by quotas allotted to archery, muzzleloader and modern gun seasons.

Zone 2 is mostly public land, with comparatively little private land. Baiting is not as common there, which greatly limits hunting success. Zone 2 has not had a harvest quota since 2015.

Customarily, hunters killed 71% of the bears checked in 2021 with archery equipment.

"Before we began to separate quotas by method, we saw some years when the bear quota was filled in some zones before muzzleloader or modern gun seasons even began," Means said. "Now we do have quotas set by method to allow people using muzzleloaders or modern guns an opportunity to harvest a bear, but the overwhelming majority of the harvest still occurs during the first three or four days of archery season."