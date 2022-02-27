Little Rock murder victim’s family calls for confession in Feb. 4 stabbing

The family and friends of a man stabbed to death in Little Rock earlier this month called for anyone who knows about the homicide to speak out and for the killer to confess at a news conference Friday that was organized by a community anti-violence activist.

Flossie Dumas, the 82-year-old mother of Lawrence Parker, 50, who was killed Feb. 4, spoke about the grief she has felt since the death of her seventh son.

"I can't hardly sleep at night," Dumas said. "I wake up with it on my mind and go to sleep with it on my mind."

It snowed on the day Parker was killed, and Dumas said she looked out the window and saw him lying in the snow, "bloody as a hog."

"How do you get rid of that?" Dumas asked.

"This family needs some justice," said Benny Johnson, founder of Arkansas Stop the Violence.





Johnson challenged anyone who knows who the killer is to turn them in if they have "any kind of heart," during the conference at Greater Christ Temple church at 12th Street and Bishop Warren Drive.

"If you know the person who did this, you're just as guilty as the one that killed him," Johnson said, adding that he hopes the killer is unable to rest.

"Words can't explain how it hurts inside," Linda Canada, Parker's sister, said of his slaying.

Canada described her brother, who has five children, as a family man who loved his mother and his sister, especially.

Dumas described how Parker cooked and ran errands for her because she has trouble getting around.

"He loved taking care of me," Dumas said.

Canada was angry about the senseless nature of her brother's killing, saying that the violence was not getting their community anywhere.

"What did this do for you?" Canada asked, addressing the unknown killer.

During a Wednesday news conference, Little Rock Police Assistant Chief Wayne Bewley mentioned Parker's murder alongside two others so far this year that remain unsolved.

Bewley, who leads the department's investigative bureau, called on the community to come forward with any information in the killings.

Killing has become an epidemic in the city, Parker's brother James Wood said Friday. He expressed empathy for the families of the other people killed in Little Rock in recent months.

"We're not here just for our brother, we're here for every victim," Woods said.

Although his brother's death has been incredibly painful for him, Woods said he has faith that the truth will be revealed.

"I believe it's fixing to be revealed, I believe that in my heart," Woods said.

Two weeks ago, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott met with the family, which "meant a lot," Woods said.

Scott and the Little Rock Board of Directors declared violence a public health emergency in the city Feb. 1, days before Parker was killed, in a resolution that lifted limits on police overtime for 30 days and directed them to step up patrols in areas of the city identified as hotspots for violence.

Darby Conley, whose nephew Jimmie Hadley, 54, was killed Feb. 8, joined Parker's family Friday in solidarity, he said.

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies are investigating Hadley's death, but there have been no updates on the case released to the public since the killing.

Conley thinks people are slow to get involved in preventing violence in their community because it feels like the killings don't affect them.

"It's always someone else's family," Conley said.

But, he said, the effects are much wider than some realize.

"When you kill that individual, you didn't just kill that individual," Conley said. "You really killed a whole family; in fact, you killed the community in which we live every day."

Conley called for citizens to get together and work with churches to prevent violence in their neighborhoods and to bring people to justice when they kill someone.

"We are tired of burying our loved ones," Conley said.