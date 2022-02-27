LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK





Library used-book

sale March 10-12

A Central Arkansas Library System used-book sale is set for March 10-12 after a pandemic-related hiatus.

Most paperbacks will be priced at $1 and hardbacks at $2, according to a recent news release from the library system.

The sale will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 11 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 12 in the basement of the Main Library at 100 Rock St., Little Rock.

Friends of CALS members have access to an early sale period -- 5-7 p.m. March 10.

Masks will be required, according to the news release.

Survey to gather

input from wards

A city task force appointed to oversee targeted community development has sent out a survey to gather information from residents of the targeted wards, city board members were told Tuesday.

Kimberly Enoch, the chairwoman of the task force, said the survey began Feb. 18 and will close March 7. Enoch said officials want to learn about the key issues for the residents in those communities.

The survey and accompanying flyer in English and Spanish were designed with assistance from the city's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, according to the presentation.

The task force was created as a result of a city resolution calling for targeted community development in Wards 1, 2, 6 and 7. Board members approved the resolution in January 2021.

Icy weather delays

Labor's Walsh visit

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh's planned visit to Little Rock last week to talk about jobs and the economy was delayed.

Walsh, who served as mayor of Boston before being tapped to lead the U.S. Department of Labor under the Biden administration, had been scheduled to visit Little Rock on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. wrote on Twitter that the secretary's visit had been canceled because of inclement weather. It will be rescheduled for a later date, according to Scott.



