LIVE! in NWA: Chris Stapleton Returns To AMP For July 29 Show

You should probably grab tickets. Multi-awarding winning, outlaw country superstar Chris Stapleton is bringing his All American Road Show with Elle King and Madeline Edwards to the Walmart AMP July 29 as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and music starts at 7.

Stapleton has too many hits to list -- "You Should Probably Leave," "Tennessee Whiskey," "Fire Away," "Starting Over" -- the list goes on and on. He recently racked up multiple awards at the 2021 CMAs winning Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Single of the Year for his album and title track, "Starting Over." He has collaborated with and written songs performed by Kenny Chesney, Adele, Jennifer Hudson, Brad Paisley, Peter Frampton, Sheryl Crow and Ed Sheeran, just to name a varied few. He's also brought home a truck full of Grammys and Academy of Country Music Awards.

Tickets for the All American Road Show went on sale on Feb. 25 and range from $44.75 to $119.75 plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets by calling 443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays. Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added to your order for $10 each. For more information about ticketing policies for the Walmart AMP, visit www.amptickets.com.

BENTONVILLE

• deFrance performs at 8 p.m. March 4 ($10-$15) at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. 268-1500, meteorguitargallery.com.

ROGERS

• Keith Nicholson performs Feb. 28; and Ashtyn Barbaree plays March 3 at JJ's Grill, 4500 W. Walnut St. Free. 372-4460; jjsgrill.com.

• Ashtyn Barbaree also performs March 5 at Levi's Gastrolounge, 224 S. Second St. levisgastrolounge.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Sprungbilly plays at 8 p.m. Feb. 28; and there's an Open Bluegrass Jam at 6 p.m. March 3 at Chelsea's Cafe, 10 Mountain St. Free. 253-8231; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Melissa Carper performs at 5 p.m. Feb. 27; there's a Fat Tuesday celebration with Los Gris-Gris (Los Roscoes) at 5 p.m. March 1; Chucky Waggs plays at 7 p.m. March 4; and Jenna & Tony perform at 5 p.m. March 5 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Lyle Lovett performs at 7:30 p.m. March 23 ($85); and the Marshall Tucker Band ($49-$89) plays at 7:30 p.m. March 25 ($79-$89) at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. 253-7788; theaud.org.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Jeff Ruby performs at 4 p.m. and JerGriffin at 7 p.m. March 3; Gavin Sumrall plays at 8 p.m. March 5; and it's Latin Dance Night with En Fuego Dance & Fitness at 6 p.m. March 6 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Vandoliers Trio performs with Carolina Story and Summer Dean at 7 p.m., Feb. 27 ($15); Wakaan Presents B A L A N C E tour with Liquid Stranger, 8:30 p.m. March 2 ($30-$35); Squirrel Flower plays at 8:30 p.m., March 3 ($12-14); it's happy hour with Earl & Them at 5 p.m. ($8) and Hayefield plays with the Matt Williams Band at 8:30 p.m. ($10) March 4; 49 Winchester takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. ($15) March 9; and Grady Spencer & the Work perform at 8:30 p.m. March 10 ($10-12) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• The performance March 4 by Darrell Scott is sold out; the Clark Gibson Quintet plays at 7:30 p.m. March 5 ($33 and up); and the Joey Alexander Trio plays at 7 p.m. April 7 ($10) at Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org.

• Modern August performs at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at JJ's Grill, 1271 Steamboat Drive. 443-0700; jjsgrill.com.

• It's Fuzz Night with Mud Lung, Redwitch Johnny and Tao of Lucy at 8 p.m. March 5 ($5) at Nomad's Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive. facebook.com/nomadstrailside.

• Wade Bowen and Stoney LaRue perform at 7:30 p.m. March 3 ($20-$40); Jimmy Eat World & Dashboard Confessional take the stage at 7:30 p.m. March 5 ($45-75); Chase Rice plays at 7:30 p.m. March 12 ($30-$55); 311 performs at 7:30 p.m. March 15, ($49-$75) at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. www.jjslive.com.

• Austin Cash, Dylan Earl and Nathan Riggs perform at 6:30 p.m. March 3 ($12) at Pearl's Books, 28 E. Center St. Proof of vaccination or negative covid test required for attendance. Tickets at Eventbrite.com.

FORT SMITH

• Our Town Celebrates Excellence with music by Larry B 70s Soul & Fun Experience & culinary arts by Chef Jasmine at 2 p.m. Feb. 27 ($25); and the Josh Abbot Band plays at 8 p.m. March 3 ($20-$40) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• A performance by Ray Wiley Hubbard set for Feb. 24 has been rescheduled to 8 p.m. March 11 ($29-$49); Tab Benoit performs with Rachel Ammons and Alastair Green at 8 p.m. March 10 ($30-$39); and Candlebox performs at 8 p.m. March 17 ($25-$39) at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Lyle Lovett brings his acoustic show to Fort Smith at 8:30 p.m. March 22 ($29-$94) at ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. 788-8932; fortsmithconventioncenter.org.

SPRINGDALE

• Hip Hop Night with Matthew Campbell, Jasper Logan, BAANG and nobigdyl happens at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 ($15-20) at Fairlane Station, 108 Graham St. Tickets at stubs.net. More information on panel discussion prior to the show at citysessions.org.

• Comedy Night with Narado Moore starts at 7:30 p.m. March 3 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider

TICKETS

• Tickets for a presentation of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" Live in Concert April 15 went on sale Feb. 18 at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion. The film will be screened with live orchestral music conducted by Anthony Parnther. Tickets are $25-$75 at amptickets.com.

• Tickets ranging from $29 to $42.50 are on sale for Steel Panther with Any Given Sin March 22 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Tickets are on sale now for Darren Knight, aka Southern Momma, coming April 1 to Temple Live in Fort Smith with guests Red Squirrel and Gary Cargal. Tickets are $35-$49 at templelive.com.

• Tickets are on sale now for the WellRed Comedy Tour featuring Trae Crowder, Corey Ryan Forrester and Drew Morgan with two shows at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., April 30, Tickets $34.50 to $60, The Meteor in Bentonville. Tickets at stubs.net.

• Tickets went on sale Friday for Big Time Rush, Aug. 2., at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. Tickets are also on sale for Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with special guest Devon Gilfillian, April 22; Tim McGraw, April 29; The Bandwagon Tour with headliners Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town and featuring The Cadillac Three, May 8; Whiskey Myers with Shane Smith and Goodbye June, May 14; KING + COUNTRY, May 21; Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, June 9; Steely Dan with Steve Winwood, June 10; REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy, June 13; Backstreet Boys, June 17; Chicago and Brian Wilson, June 21; Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul and the Broken Bones, June 23; Matchbox 20 with The Wallflowers, June 24; 5 Seconds of Summer, June 28; Train with Jewel, Blues Traveler and Thunderstorm Artis, July 17; Keith Urban, Aug. 18; Morgan Wallen, Aug. 26; and Goo Goo Dolls, Sept. 18; The Black Keys with Band of Horses and The Velveteers, Oct. 13; amptickets.com.

• Tickets for Casting Crowns in concert at 7 p.m. March 24 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock are on sale. Opening acts will be We Are Messengers and Jonathan Traylor. Tickets range from $19.75 to $89.75, on sale at the arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.

• Tickets are on sale for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit in concert at 7:30 p.m., May 6 at JJ's Live in Fayetteville. Tickets are $60 (pit/floor sold out). On sale at stubs.net.

• Tickets are on sale for Shinedown in concert April 29 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. Opening acts will be The Pretty Reckless and Diamante. Tickets range from $39.50 to $79.50, on sale at the Arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.

• Tickets are on sale for a concert by Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at 8 p.m. May 23 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock. Prices range from $71.99 to $101.99 at ticketmaster.com.

• Tickets are also available for Weird Al Yankovic's Unfortunate Return of the Ill-Advised Vanity Tour May 31 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock. Tickets are $39-$79 at ticketmaster.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwadg.com.